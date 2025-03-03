Steam Gives Out Free Game for One Week Only

A new free game is being given out on Steam for one week only. Perhaps more than any other digital marketplace, Steam is known for having some of the best discounts for its thousands upon thousands of titles. This is most prominently seen in the Steam Summer Sale and Steam Winter Sale, which sees enormous price cuts to some of the most popular games on all of Steam. For those looking to save as much money as possible, though, one Steam game has now gone entirely free, but it’s already proving to be divisive.

Starting today and lasting until March 9th, Isle of Jura has seen its price cut completely and can now be obtained for the grand total of $0. Released in 2022 and developed by EM Games, Isle of Jura is a cozy fishing game that centers around a young girl trying to finish a biology assignment. As such, she visits the titular island of Jura and proceeds to fish and uncover other secrets that the local has in store.

While it’s great to see Isle of Jura go free in this manner, not everyone seems to be a fan of the Steam freebie. Since going available at no cost, Isle of Jura has received “Mostly Negative” reviews from Steam users, which has brought its overall review rating to “Mixed”. While new players don’t seem to be loving the game so far, it did have many more positive reviews prior to being given out for free. As such, if you’re at all interested in what Isle of Jura has to offer, there’s no harm in giving it a shot to see how it might land with you.

Isle of Jura

About: “Alex needs to finish her biology report! Looking for species to study, she’s taking a fishing trip to Jura, a remote and beautiful island.

Features