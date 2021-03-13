Steam Surprises Users With Free Download of New Game

✖

In addition to a popular AAA game, Steam users can now download an award-winning game from last year for free, or at least part of the game. Last year, gamers on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more were treated to games like Ghost of Tsushima, Half-Life Alyx, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Hades, The Last of Us Part 2, and many other great games. Also last year, Dontnod Entertainment -- the developer best known for Life is Strange and Vampyr -- released two games: Twin Mirror and Tell Me Why. The latter of these games, or at least the first episode of it, is now free for all Steam users.

Unlike many deals of this variety, this is a permanent offer. However, in order to experience the whole game, you will need to pay $20 for the remaining two episodes. When Tell Me Why debuted last year, it was via one episode. However, since then, two more episodes have been released to complete the story, making this almost more of a free trial than a free game.

On Steam, 86 percent of users have reviewed the game positively across more than 1,800 reviews, earning the game a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating. However, most of these agree that this isn't Dontnod Entertainment's best work.

"In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood," reads an official pitch of the game. "Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes, and gripping choices. As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives."

