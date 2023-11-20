Cult-Classic 2005 Game Returns With New Steam Release After Missing for Years

A cult-classic first-person shooter from 2005 has returned with a new Steam release after missing for years. 2005 may not seem that long ago, but believe it or not, that was 18 years ago. It was a year that gamers were treated to classics such as God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Resident Evil 4, Guitar Hero, Jade Empire, Civilization IV, Forza Motorsport, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Mario Kart DS, Battlefield 2, Burnout Revenge, Psychonauts, Star Wars: Battlefront II, and most importantly, Nintendogs. It was a great year for gaming, to the point we don't blame you if you don't remember the release of Boiling Point: Road to Hell, a game that received divisive remarks at release, but after its serious bug issues were fixed, developed a bit of a cult following. To be frank, it's a name we haven't heard in many years, but this recently changed. The Deep Shadows-developed game is back with a new release on Steam.

How is the game's return faring? Well, it's unclear just how well it is selling. It doesn't have a metric ton of user reviews which may suggests sales have been light so far. The game has been available on Steam since November 14, but has only attracted 43 user reviews. 72 percent of these user reviews are positive, giving the game a "Mostly Positive" Steam User Review rating.

"This is a very under-appreciated classic that flew under the radar of so many when it first came out, it's still a hidden gem not known by many," reads one of these user reviews. "What we have here is an RPG like no other, there aren't any ghouls and goblins, dragons and magic, it's real life, we're in a South American country and we have to pick which sides to support (Government, Bandits, Guerillas etc.) take missions, earn money, use money to further our goals and get better equipment, vehicles so on and so forth. I never forget, back when I was first playing the game I spent an hour working as a bus driver to earn money for equipment, it's an extremely immersive classic and I recommend it wholeheartedly."

If you're interested in the game, it only runs at $9.99 on Steam, and is currently available with a 10 percent discount that knocks it down a $1. Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer for it as well. As for Steam Deck support, right now there's no mention of Steam Deck compatibility.

"Originally released in 2005, Boiling Point: Road to Hell is back," reads an official description of the game on Steam. "Revisit this early pioneer in the open-world roleplaying FPS genre. Upon finding out his daughter has been kidnapped in the pseudo-South American country of Realia, Saul Myers, a veteran of the French Foreign Legion, must head to Realia on a rescue mission. Saul must navigate through the Realian Valley; a region full of tropical jungles, farms, villages, and estates. Saul now has to manage to make his way through the landscape while navigating through dicey situations with corrupt politicians and criminal organizations to find his daughter's whereabouts."