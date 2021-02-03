Steam Game Festival Goes Live with Hundreds of Demos

✖

Steam’s been previewing for a while now the latest Steam Game Festival that comes with deals, a bunch of demos, and more. That big event is now live with hundreds of demos for players to try out throughout the next couple of days. The available demos encompass pretty much any type of game players could imagine trying out, so it’s the perfect opportunity to test out a new game ahead of its release.

It’s been said that there are over 500 different demos to choose from within the Steam Game Festival, but that’s many more than people will be able to get to between now and February 9th when the event ends. The good part aboug that is that you don’t have to make any compromises other than the time you spend with each game since the respective demos are live now and aren’t going anywhere for the next couple of days.

The #SteamGameFestival is live now! 🎮✨ Come play what's next with hundreds of demos of upcoming games, available to play for free from now 'til February 9th! Stick around for livestreams, developer Q&As + more!https://t.co/WQaae9OYN7 pic.twitter.com/zGiuzNrwLB — Steam (@Steam) February 3, 2021

If you’re feeling overwhelmed when looking at all the possibilities, Steam’s page for the Steam Game Festival has tools to help you narrow down your choices. You can browse by tags, genres, or other descriptors like you would if you were browsing through a new Steam game to purchase, and a series of handy filters available towards the bottom of the event’s page allows you to sort demos by which ones are being played at this very moment so that you can see what other players are into.

Steam’s been highlighting different games through the company’s Twitter account as well, so you can always defer to those suggestions if you still aren’t sure what to play next. Part of the Steam Game Festival also includes developers and others trying to play through some of these games, so if you’re someone who prefers to watch before you buy, you can see gameplay even before testing the games out.

Steam’s Game Festival is scheduled to run from now until February 9th at 10 a.m. PST, so make sure you try out as many games as you can before the event ends.