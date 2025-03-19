Steam Sale Makes One of the Best Games Ever Less Than $1 for 24 Hours

One of the best games ever made is on sale for less than $1 on Steam in a promotion that is set to expire quite soon. Over the past week, Steam has been home to a number of fantastic discounts thanks to its annual Spring Sale. As a result, Steam users around the globe have likely been shelling out all sorts of money to add games to their ever-growing PC library. For those looking to take advantage of arguably the best deal in this Spring Sale, though, it will require you to spend virtually nothing.

The game in question that shouldn’t be missed out is that of Undertale. Released originally in 2015 by developer Toby Fox, Undertale has been met with a ton of acclaim over the past decade and is widely considered one of the greatest RPGs of all-time, especially from those that stem from indie developers. In fact, Undertale has been such a hit that it spawned its own sequel/spin-off dubbed Deltarune, which Fox continues to work on to this day.

When it comes to this sale on Steam, Undertale is now being sold for merely $0.99, which is a 90% discount when compared to its normal value. This represents the lowest amount that Undertale has ever been sold for on Steam, which means that a sale of this nature is not normal.

As mentioned, what makes this offer for Undertale notable at the time of this writing is that it won’t be available at this price for much longer. As of 12:00pm ET on Thursday, March 20th, which is only a little more than 24 hours away, this deal for Undertale will be expiring along with the Spring Sale as a whole. And while its typical cost of $9.99 still isn’t pricey, it’s hard to pass up a cut in cost like this if you don’t already have Undertale in your Steam library.

If you’re somehow completely unfamiliar with Undertale and would like to learn more, you can get a look at a trailer for the game and its official synopsis below.

Undertale

About: “Explore a rich RPG world full of strange and delightful characters where violence isn’t the only answer. Dance with a slime, pet a dog, whisper your favorite secret to a knight, or ignore all of that and rain destruction upon your foes. The choices are yours—but are you determined enough to prevail?

Features