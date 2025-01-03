Deltarune Creator Shares Promising Update on Chapters 3 and 4

Ever since the release of the massively successful Undertale, fans have been eagerly awaiting the completion of Toby Fox’s new game, Deltarune. The first and second chapters of Deltarune have already been released, but this only makes fans even more eager for Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 of Deltarune. While Chapters 1 and 2 of Deltarune were free to download, the remaining Chapters 3 through 5 will be paid. Toby Fox previously announced the release dates of Chapters 3 and 4 but has returned to Bluesky to give fans yet another update, and it’s just as promising as the last.

While Toby Fox previously revealed Chapters 3 and 4 and Deltarune would be released in 2025 around October of 2024, he has once again confirmed this release date. A lot can happen in a few months, so Fox’s continued confirmation is a good sign for fans that the release is still on track for this year. Fans can rest easy knowing they will be able to experience the next parts of Deltarune’s story.

Unfortunately, no news was given about the release of Deltarune Chapter 5, but this should be expected given the time between releases for previous chapters. Chapter 5 will likely be released after 2025, probably 2027 unless Fox pulls off a miracle. Still, fans know each chapter of Deltarune is worth the wait. The wait between Chapters 1 and 2 was from 2018 to 2021, which means Chapters 3 and 4 will come 4 years later than Chapter 2.

If this math continues to add up, Chapter 5 may not come until 2029 or even 2030. Deltarune is a massive undertaking, especially for a solo dev, and there is a lot riding on it due to the success of Undertale. Fans are awaiting the full experience, but thankfully are understanding and having patience for its release.

Only time will tell when Deltarune’s Chapter 5 and beyond will be released, but at least it is confirmed Chapters 4 and 5 will be released this year. No specific dates were given within this time window, but Chapters 1 and 2 were both released in the fall, so this could be the same for Chapters 3 and 4. Fortunately, this gives new players time to play the first two chapters or veterans to replay and refresh their memory for the next set of chapters.

Toby Fox confirmed “I have personally completed everything I can actively do for it. Now, all I can do is wait for localization and testing” for Chapters 3 and 4 of Deltarune. This announcement was made back in September 2024, so fans should expect these upcoming chapters to be something special. Toby Fox has also not revealed how much Chapters 4 and 5 will cost, but we can probably expect this information soon, along with possibly a new trailer. Chapters 1 and 2 both received trailers to announce them, so there is no reason to expect differently here. Be sure to follow Toby Fox on Bluesky to stay up-to-date on everything Deltarune.