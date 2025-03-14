10 Best Deals in the Steam Spring Sale

The Steam Spring Sale has officially arrived, right alongside other big spring sales like PlayStation’s Mega March. It’s a good time for gamers on a budget to stock up their library with exciting new games for less. Steam’s 2025 Spring Sale starts on March 13th and runs through March 20th at 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT. That gives PC gamers just about a week to browse through hundreds of sales to decide which games to add to the Steam library this time around.

That’s where we come in with a roundup of the best deals in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale so you don’t miss out on a great discount on your next favorite game.

Hogwarts Legacy

Price: $14.99 / $59.99

If you haven’t yet experienced Hogwarts Legacy or want to switch to running it on PC with full mod support, now’s a great time to return to the Wizarding World. This 75% discount will let you enjoy the game for less. If you want to snag some digital extras, the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the Dark Arts pack, is also included in the Steam Spring Sale.

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Price: $2.99 / $29.99

Ask a cozy gamer for a recommendation, and chances are, you’re going to hear about Spiritfarer. This is an iconic, story-driven game that tackles the tough subject of grief by putting the player in the role of shepherding lost souls to the afterlife. If you’ve been curious about this one, why not get it for less than $5 while it’s on sale?

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Price: $9.99 / $39.99

Disco Elysium is an icon in the RPG space for a reason. The Final Cut brings together new content and features for a truly definitive edition of the 2019 title, which boasts a Very Positive Steam Rating and 97% Metacritic rating for PC. At 75% off during the Steam Spring Sale, now’s a great time to revisit this title if you missed it the first time around.

Diablo 4

Price: $27.49 / $49.99

BlizzCon might be skipping 2025, but that doesn’t mean Diablo IV isn’t still keeping the content rolling. This game remains an RPG favorite, with plans for more DLC on the way. Now is an excellent time to snag it on sale to catch up before more new content comes out. If you’re looking to grab the Vessel of Hatred expansion, it’s on sale as well, both as a single purchase or as part of a Diablo IV bundle.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced

Price: $14.99 / $29.99

While fans wait for GTA 6 to reveal a release date already, the recent Enhanced update brings new features to GTA 5. Despite a slightly rough launch as fans adjusted their expectations, the new version of GTA 5 has solidified a place in the Steam charts alongside the Legacy Edition. Best of all, you’ll get both versions with your purchase, so you can choose whether to keep it classic or go in for the optimized version. The collection is 50% off during the Steam Spring Sale.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Price: $9.99 / $39.99

Does Skyrim even need an introduction at this point? Many gamers are forever at risk of their next playthrough, and just in case you don’t have the Special Edition on PC yet, guess what? It’s on sale right now. The Special Edition includes three DLCs (Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn) while also offering updated, polished graphics. Basically, it’ll make the game feel fresh again, giving you a great excuse to adventure as the Dragonborn once more.

Cyberpunk 2077

Price: $23.99 / $59.99

This open-world, action-adventure RPG boasts an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam and an 86% Metacritic rating. For those looking for a gritty futuristic take on the RPG genre, Cyberpunk 2077 is a must-play experience. The standard edition is 60% off during the Steam Spring Sale, or you can snag the Ultimate Edition which includes the Phantom Liberty DLC for 48% off.

Hades

Price: $9.99 / $24.99

If you’ve yet to play Supergiant Games’ brilliant roguelike Hades, what are you waiting for? This game is an indie icon for a reason, offering a compelling story and addictive gameplay. It’s currently 60% off for the Spring Sale, whereas the Early Access version of Hades 2 has a more modest 10% discount.

Elden Ring

Price: $35.99 / $59.99

Much like Skyrim, the Soulslike Elden Ring barely requires an introduction these days. Since its 2022 release, the game has captivated players looking to take on challenging bosses in an epic fantasy setting. If you’ve yet to snag this one on Steam, you can currently get it for 40% off. Not a bad deal while you wait for Elden Ring: Nightreign to arrive.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Price: $7.49 / $29.99

If everyone talking about how great Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is has you wanting to try out the first game, you’re in luck. The original Kingdom Come Deliverance is included in Steam’s Spring Sale with a 75% discount, bringing its price under $10. Experience the beginning of the story so you can catch up and know what everyone’s talking about.

The Steam Spring Sale features discounts on hundreds of PC games. The 2025 event runs from March 13th to March 20th.