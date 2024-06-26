Steam Gives Away $30 Game From 2024 for Free, But Offer Only Lasts 24 Hours

A popular game on Steam that isn't even six months old is now completely free to own for the next 24 hours. Released back in February, Islands of Insight is a puzzle title from Lunarch Studios and Behaviour Interactive that has since achieved a "Very Positive" rating from those on Steam who have played it. Now, in the wake of a substantial new update for the game going live, Islands of Insight has received a stellar promotion that shouldn't be missed.

To celebrate the release of its new offline mode, Islands of Insight has been made available to own in perpetuity at no cost. This deal starts today, June 26th, and will extend until June 27th at 1:00 pm ET. After that time, Islands of Insight should return to retailing for $29.99, which is the normal price for its Standard Edition. As mentioned, this offer is particularly staggering given that the game just released a mere four months ago. Deals of this nature virtually never happen on Steam, so act quickly if you want to take advantage of it for yourself.

If there is one potential downside to Islands of Insight being free, it's that the title isn't compatible with Steam Deck platforms. At the time of this writing, Islands of Insight is only available to play on Windows PC. Still, the list of games on Steam that are functional with Steam Deck is constantly growing, which means that it might join that expanding catalog in the months ahead. As such, even if you only play games on Steam Deck, it's still worth adding Islands of Insight to your library now in the hope that it soon becomes accessible on the handheld.

To learn more about Islands of Insight and what it entails, be sure to check out the game's official trailer and description attached below.

Islands of Insight

"Welcome to Islands of Insight: a sublime shared-world puzzle game set in a fantasy realm of ancient wonders and natural beauty. Brimming with mysterious puzzles to solve, secrets to uncover, and vibrant landscapes to explore, this peaceful world of floating islands is the perfect place to unwind. Embark on a puzzle adventure of your choice, all at your own pace.

Seek out and solve an unparalleled collection of over 10,000 puzzles divided across 24 puzzle types. Every corner of the world holds a new eureka moment for you to discover. From enigmas of perspective to logic problems, environmental challenges and more, the puzzles you'll encounter vary in difficulty and have been crafted by some of the best minds in puzzle design to create an engaging experience for both newcomers and seasoned puzzle fans.

Freely explore the main island's expansive open world where most of the puzzles and secrets are found. Wander the vibrant landscapes and architecture of its 5 distinct biomes or spread your wings to glide above them. Navigate the environment's verticality and take your game to new heights. Unlock puzzle types and new areas in the campaign by completing 20+ Enclaves housing curated puzzle challenges. Go where you want. Solve what you want. The only path here is the one you make."