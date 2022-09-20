Steam's Hottest Game Continues Climbing Top Sellers Chart

The hottest game on Steam has continued to shoot up the PC platform's Top Sellers chart. Over the past week, CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a massive resurgence on Steam. So much so, in fact, that the game's concurrent player count reached its highest point since February 2021. And while this might have just been seen as an outlier at first, the Top Sellers chart on Steam seems to suggest that Cyberpunk 2077 might be here to stay.

As of this writing, Cyberpunk 2077 has jumped all the way to the number two position on the Steam Top Sellers list. The only game it happens to trail is that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which isn't much of a surprise. Whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 will end up passing Modern Warfare 2 soon remains to be seen, but the game's substantial sales are surely a win for those at CD Projekt Red.

The biggest reason why Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have found new life is thanks to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is a new anime series that debuted on Netflix last week. While Cyberpunk was already a pretty well-known IP before the release of Edgerunners, this new show may have brought in a drastic number of new players who hadn't yet played the video game.

It's also worth noting that Cyberpunk 2077 is likely finding success on Steam at this point because the game is on sale. Rather than retailing for its usual $59.99 price, the game has been discounted by 50% and is now only available for $29.99. While this might seem like an easy way to excuse Cyberpunk 2077's newfound achievement, it's important to stress that the Top Sellers chart is categorized based on revenue rather than units sold. As such, this might make the game's quick launch to this #2 spot on the chart even more impressive.

Are you surprised to see that Cyberpunk 2077 has become such a big hit on Steam once again? And how long do you think that these sales for the game will last? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.