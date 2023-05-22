Steam Refunding Users After Revoking Purchase of Accidental Release

Valve's Steam platform on PC has started issuing refunds to users who may have purchased a game that was briefly made available for sale when it wasn't supposed to. Unlike physical retail stores, digital marketplaces often have to delist games after certain periods of time for various reasons. And while some of these games end up coming back at later dates, one such title on Steam that was thought to be getting revived was actually the result of an error.

Within recent days, Steam happened to relist Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows for sale on the storefront. Released all the way back in 2013, Out of the Shadows was eventually delisted on Steam as Activision didn't end up renewing the game's license. This move wasn't met with much disappointment as TMNT: Out of the Shadows was received negatively by both fans and critics alike.

After being dormant for over five years, though, TMNT: Out of the Shadows ended up becoming purchasable on Steam once again this past week. Initially, fans thought that Activision may have looked to renew the license for the action game, although this would have been a bit bizarre. As it turns out, though, this option to purchase Out of the Shadows for $14.99 seems to have been an error on Steam's part. Not long after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title was made available for sale, Valve delisted the game once again. Soon after, Valve then began doling out refunds to those who may have picked it up during this short window of time.

All in all, this is an odd situation to see play out, but it's something that has happened previously on other PlayStation, Xbox, and PC storefronts. Even though it would have been fascinating to see Activision bring back Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows after such a long period of time, this looks like a game that will continue to remain dead in the years ahead.

