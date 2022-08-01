Steam Making Big Change to Critically-Acclaimed Games

Valve is about to make a rather notable change on Steam that will affect some of the most critically-acclaimed games on the platform. For those that have ever visited Steam, they've likely been greeted with dozens of graphics and advertisements that highlight some of the best-reviewed games on the platforms. And while these graphics might help you to better understand just how lauded some of these titles are, Valve is now making it to where these images featuring certain accolades will no longer be allowed.

In a move that will take hold on September 1st, Valve made clear that developers and publishers will no longer be able to include review scores, awards, or other accolades on images associated with games. The reason for this is because Valve states that certain promotional images have become too cluttered to the point that users can't even make out what games are called, in some cases. Additionally, Steam already offers a place on each game's page to promote these achievements without it having to be taken up on banner images.

"It's our goal to make it as clear and straightforward as possible for customers to find games to buy and play on Steam," Valve explained in a recent blog post. "Recently, we've noticed more text, award logos, and even review scores being included by game developers in their graphical asset images. This made us realize our guidelines haven't been as clear as they should be. As a result of not having clearly-defined rules, we've seen additions to graphical assets that are creating a confusing and sometimes even inaccurate experience for customers."

Valve made clear that developers will still be able to use certain text in banner images to promote new updates or expansions that games have received in the future. However, titles that continue to feature accolades or review scores "may have limits to visibility within the Steam store and will be ineligible for featuring in official Steam sales and events." In short, Steam is looking for game images to merely represent the game itself moving forward, and nothing more.

How do you feel about this upcoming alteration to Steam as a platform? Do you think that this is a change that's needed, or is Valve's marketplace already good as it is? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.