Steam Deal Makes Over 20 Games $0.50 Each

Outside of Steam’s own sales, there’s another worthwhile Steam deal going on right now through the third-party retailer Fanatical that makes a bunch of different Steam games as low as $0.50 each if you’re bundling games together. More specifically, Fanatical’s Jubilant Bundle promotion that’s live right now lets you pick from 22 different Steam games that you can get for $0.50 each so long as you’re getting at least 10 games. Some quick math shows that that means you can get 10 Steam games for $5 or 20 of the Steam games included in the bundle for $10.

That’s a pretty good deal considering how buying all of the 22 Steam games in the bundle would cost you about $315 if you did so outside of this bundle. Most of the games included in Fanatical’s Jubilant Bundle are between $10-20 on their own, so picking up 10 games for less than the price of one of them is a pretty easy sell.

All of the 22 games available as part of Fanatical’s Jubilant Bundle can be found below. An end date for this bundle has not been shared, but as is the case with any of Fanatical’s deals like this one, the games in the bundle only last for as long as Steam keys are available for them.

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

“Delouse your room with sage and pack up your travel-sized ouija board, it’s time to re-enter Twin Lakes – America’s 34th most haunted city. Join Detective McQueen as he puzzles his way through 6 chilling cases, risking life and pixelated limb to solve the macabre mysteries that plague the poor town.”

Gedonia

“Gedonia is an open world roleplaying game, inspired by oldschool classics. Become a simple traveller and adventure seeker, explore huge world of Gedonia, progress your character any way you want, discover hidden treasures and mysteries and fight vast array of enemies.”

The Darkside Detective

“Grab your trench coat, tune your sixth sense and join the Darkside Division as they investigate the outright bizarre, the downright dangerous, and the confusing cases of Twin Lakes. Flesh-hungry tentacles, mafia zombies, and the occasional missing sock are no match for The Darkside Detective.”

Access Denied: Escape

“Access Denied: Escape is a 3D device-hacking puzzle game. Unlock the Data Vault, examine the devices around you, and use the notes to learn about events that took place here. Use your wits and powers of observation to discover the secret hidden within the walls of this laboratory. After all, it’s the only way you can get out of here alive!”

You Suck at Parking Complete Edition

“Get ready to heat things up and experience You Suck at Parking®, the only game where parking your ride is more important than your driving skills. It’s a hot race against the clock as you drift, cruise, and occasionally go airborne over 100 frustratingly fun, wild levels.”

Tunche

“Tunche is a charming hand-drawn action game with roguelike elements. Team up with your friends or play solo. Choose from 5 unique characters and restore peace in the Amazon rainforest!”

Mutazione

Mutazione is an adventure game where the juicy personal drama is just as important as the high-stakes adventure part of the story. Explore the community as 15-year-old Kai as she travels to the strange and secretive community of Mutazione to care for her ailing grandfather, Nonno. Make new friends; plant musical gardens; attend BBQs, band nights, and boat trips; and embark on a final spiritual journey to save everyone from the strange darkness at the heart of it all.”

Valfaris

“Get ready for hack and slash heavy metal hell with Valfaris. With this Steam PC key, you follow the story of Therion, a fearless and proud son of Valfaris, who returns to his home to uncover the truth of its doomed fate and to challenge the arcane evil at its very heart. After mysteriously vanishing from galactic charts, the fortress of Valfaris has suddenly reappeared in the orbit of a dying sun. Once a self-contained paradise, the grandiose citadel now plays host to an ever-growing darkness.”

Don’t Touch this Button!

“You don’t know where you are or how you got here… This place looks extremely strange, and the string of rooms ahead of you is fraught with deadly dangers… But I’m sure you will be able to overcome all obstacles on your way and get to the exit… The main thing is to remember the rule – never trust me!”

Ittle Dew 2+

“Ittle and Tippsie crash onto yet another island filled with loot, puzzles and mysterious inhabitants! They immediately set out to steal eight pieces of a raft from increasingly improbable locations including beaches, prairies, an art exhibit and some dude’s basement.”

Forests, Fields and Fortresses

“Forests, Fields and Fortresses is a mix of a puzzle and a board game in which you have to build your kingdom. Try on the role of a ruler, piece together your lands and ensure the prosperity of your people. Two game modes will be available to you, each with its own unique gameplay.”

The Hive

“The Hive is an RTS RPG single player game where you assume control of insectoid hive mind, and explore the vast underworld on your journey to the surface. The emphasis of the game is in exploration, discovery and story telling via the RTS style game play.”

Trifox

“Trifox is a colourful and cartoonish action-adventure featuring a phenomenal fox with a multitude of talents! Choose from a trio of classes – Warrior, Mage, Engineer – or mix-and-match abilities to create a tailor-made hero! Inspired by the golden age of 3D platformers.”

Spinch

“Enter into a world thick with bubbling psychedelia. Descend deep into a new ecology teeming with multiple pathways, luminous levels, and complex obstacles. Transcend the material realm and assume your true form as Spinch, a hyper-agile organism consumed by the quest to rescue its litter of missing offspring from an endless invasion of misshapen and malformed offbeats and oddities.”

Ittle Dew

“Adventuress Ittle Dew and her sidekick Tippsie crash onto a strange island, filled with loot and mysterious inhabitants. It quickly dawns on the duo that this might become their biggest adventure yet. Ittle Dew boils down the classic adventure formula until there is only fun left. Experience devious puzzles, timeless gameplay and lots of exploration!”

Labrys

“Labrys is a multiplayer (up to 5v1) horror game where one player becomes the minotaur against the human prisoners, trying to escape the randomly generated labyrinth. Humans can equip perks and find various equipment to aid them escaping the labyrinth. The minotaur has access to various abilities and augmentations to upgrade his abilities.”

Tormentor X Punisher

“Everything in Tormentor X Punisher can be killed in one hit, including bosses and yourself. Bosses change the shape of the arena, conjuring rooms and traps to make it more hellish and brutal. Demons adjust to your play style and punish you accordingly. Explore and discover new ways of killing enemies to gain cool upgrades. Reload your machine gun by firing your shotgun. Yeah, you read that right.”

Autonauts

“Fresh from your spaceship you must harvest stick and stone and begin your colonisation efforts. Create rudimentary crafting items from blueprints and slowly build a number of workerbots to aid in your efforts. Teach and shape their artificial intelligence with a visual programming language, then instruct them to begin the formation of your colony. Marvel as a planet you’ve shaped becomes home to a civilisation of workerbots, happy to do your bidding!”

I Am Fish

“In I Am Fish, you’ll experience a charming, physics-based adventure that stars four intrepid fish friends who have been forcibly separated from their home and dropped in a pet shop fish tank. Experience their crazy adventure through Barnardshire — the smallest country in England — as they swim, fly, roll, and chomp their way back to the ocean!”

GoNNER

“GoNNER is a tough as hell score-based procedurally-generated platformer with roguelike elements. GoNNER is also a story about friendship between Ikk, Death, and a space whale named Sally. You will die. A lot. This is by design, but it’s not made to feel unfair. You’ll eventually get the hang of GoNNER, so don’t lose your head. But even if you do it’s okay cause we have a lot of replacement heads you can use.”

Styx: Master of Shadows

“Styx: Master of Shadows is an infiltration game with RPG elements taking place in a dark fantasy universe, where you sneak, steal and assassinate your way through as Styx, a Goblin two-centuries of age.”

From Space

“That’s no bubblegum army, that’s an endless horde of menacingly pink aliens taking over our planet! Enough sweet talk, grab your gear, we need you and your squad to defeat the pink pests!”