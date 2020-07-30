Steam Makes Popular AAA Game Just $3

✖

Steam is currently offering a popular AAA game for just $3. While the PlayStation Store has been catching up, Steam is still the best digital marketplace when it comes to video game sales and deals. Regularly, you can find some of the biggest and best games on Steam for dirt cheap prices that aren't available anywhere else. As a result, many Steam users have a daunting backlog that will never be conquered. Unfortunately, for some, that backlog is about to get bigger.

At the moment of publishing, and until August 7, all Steam users can nab Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition for just $3. This not only gets you the critically-acclaimed and award-winning game, but all 24 DLC released alongside it. And all of this, the game and the DLC, has been rebuilt and remastered for the current generation of gaming.

"A vibrant, neon city teaming with life, Hong Kong’s exotic locations and busy streets and markets hide one of the most powerful and dangerous criminal organizations in the world: the notorious Triads," reads an official pitch of the game. "Play as Wei Shen – the highly skilled undercover cop trying to take down the Triads from the inside out. You'll have to prove yourself worthy as you fight your way up the organization, taking part in brutal criminal activities without blowing your cover."

The game's official description on Steam continues:

"Destroy your opponents in brutal hand-to-hand combat using an unmatched martial arts system. Dominate Hong Kong’s buzzing streets in thrilling illegal street races and tear it up in explosive firearms action. Sleeping Dogs’ Hong Kong is the ultimate playground."

For those that don't know: Sleeping Dogs debuted all the way back in 2012, but the Definitive Edition didn't release until 2014. Developed by the now-defunct United Front Games and published by Square Enix, it's unlikely to ever get a sequel, but it's still worth checking out, even all these years later.

In 2017, a live-action film adaptation of the game was announced, starring Donnie Yen as protagonist Shen. That said, at the moment, it's unclear what the status of the project is.

