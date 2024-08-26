Huge Steam Sale Includes One of the Best RPGs for Just $2.99

A huge Steam sale over on Humble has a metric ton of games on sale, including some great games for less than $5. To this end, some of the greatest RPGs ever made are only a few dollars. Just the $5 or less part of the sale, series and games such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, The Witcher, Batman, Marvel, Star Wars, LEGO, Castlevania, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, XCOM, Middle-earth, Hellblade, DOOM, Assassin’s Creed, Sonic, Chivalry, and Mortal Kombat are all featured. And of course, there are also some great indie games.
The deals in question are naturally only available for a limited time. More specifically, they are only available for seven days, which means until September 2. For those who have never used Humble, it is a digital retailer that primarily deals in Steam keys. It is very reputable, with a portion of purchases going to charity.
Notable Steam Games Currently Under $5
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings – Enhanced Edition
- Hellblade
- Chivalry 2
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- DOOM
- Mad Max
- Death’s Door
- Wizard of Legend
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Enter the Gungeon
- Exit the Gungeon
- Loop Hero
- Outlast
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Outlast 2
- Space Hulk: Deathwing
- Ruiner
- Graveyard Keeper
- Among Us
- Journey
- The Messenger
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Chorus
- Darkest Dungeon
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- LEGO Batman Trilogy
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Tales of Zestiria
- Call of Cthulhu
- XCOM 2
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- Valkyria Chronicles
- Celeste
- Catherine
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Tales of Symphonia
- Dead Island
- Crawl
- For Honor
- FTL
- The Surge
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition
- Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut
- Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed 2
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sonic Mania
- Heavy Rain
- BroForce
- My Hero’s One Justice 2
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Donut County
- Steamworld Dig 2
- Rogue Legacy
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Telling Lies
- Sonic Adventures 2
- LEGO Jurassic World
- King’s Bounty II
- Fallout: Classic Collection
- LEGO City Undercover
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer
- Monster Sanctuary
- Frostpunk
- The Council
- Rollercoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- For the King
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Mudrunner
- Hitman: Absolution
- Steamworld Heist
- Gris
- Ape Out
- Telltale Batman
- Psychonauts
- Enslaved Odyssey to the West
- Dishonored
- Limbo
- Inside
- Spirit of the North
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
- My Friend Pedro
- Abzu
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Little Nightmares
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- Tales of Berseria
- Mothergunship
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Generation Zero
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
