Huge Steam Sale Includes One of the Best RPGs for Just $2.99

A huge Steam sale over on Humble has a metric ton of games on sale, including some great games for less than $5. To this end, some of the greatest RPGs ever made are only a few dollars. Just the $5 or less part of the sale, series and games such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, The Witcher, Batman, Marvel, Star Wars, LEGO, Castlevania, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, XCOM, Middle-earth, Hellblade, DOOM, Assassin’s Creed, Sonic, Chivalry, and Mortal Kombat are all featured. And of course, there are also some great indie games.

The deals in question are naturally only available for a limited time. More specifically, they are only available for seven days, which means until September 2. For those who have never used Humble, it is a digital retailer that primarily deals in Steam keys. It is very reputable, with a portion of purchases going to charity.

Notable Steam Games Currently Under $5

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings – Enhanced Edition

Hellblade

Chivalry 2

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

DOOM

Mad Max

Death’s Door

Wizard of Legend

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Origins

Enter the Gungeon

Exit the Gungeon

Loop Hero

Outlast

Outlast: Whistleblower

Outlast 2

Space Hulk: Deathwing

Ruiner

Graveyard Keeper

Among Us

Journey

The Messenger

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Chorus

Darkest Dungeon

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: The New Order

LEGO Batman Trilogy

Batman: Arkham VR

Tales of Zestiria

Call of Cthulhu

XCOM 2

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Valkyria Chronicles

Celeste

Catherine

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition

Tales of Symphonia

Dead Island

Crawl

For Honor

FTL

The Surge

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition

Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sonic Mania

Heavy Rain

BroForce

My Hero’s One Justice 2

Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat 11

Hotline Miami

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Shadow Warrior 2

Donut County

Steamworld Dig 2

Rogue Legacy

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Telling Lies

Sonic Adventures 2

LEGO Jurassic World

King’s Bounty II

Fallout: Classic Collection

LEGO City Undercover

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Episode I Racer

Monster Sanctuary

Frostpunk

The Council

Rollercoaster Tycoon: Deluxe

For the King

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Mudrunner

Hitman: Absolution

Steamworld Heist

Gris

Ape Out

Telltale Batman

Psychonauts

Enslaved Odyssey to the West

Dishonored

Limbo

Inside

Spirit of the North

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

My Friend Pedro

Abzu

Fallout: New Vegas

Little Nightmares

The Disney Afternoon Collection

Tales of Berseria

Mothergunship

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Generation Zero

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King

