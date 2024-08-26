Gaming

Huge Steam Sale Includes One of the Best RPGs for Just $2.99

1,000s of Steam games are currently on sale, including some great ones.

A huge Steam sale over on Humble has a metric ton of games on sale, including some great games for less than $5. To this end, some of the greatest RPGs ever made are only a few dollars. Just the $5 or less part of the sale, series and games such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, The Witcher, Batman, Marvel, Star Wars, LEGO, Castlevania, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, XCOM, Middle-earth, Hellblade, DOOM, Assassin’s Creed, Sonic, Chivalry, and Mortal Kombat are all featured. And of course, there are also some great indie games. 

The deals in question are naturally only available for a limited time. More specifically, they are only available for seven days, which means until September 2. For those who have never used Humble, it is a digital retailer that primarily deals in Steam keys. It is very reputable, with a portion of purchases going to charity. 

Notable Steam Games Currently Under $5

  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings – Enhanced Edition
  • Hellblade
  • Chivalry 2
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • DOOM
  • Mad Max
  • Death’s Door
  • Wizard of Legend
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Batman: Arkham Origins
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Exit the Gungeon
  • Loop Hero
  • Outlast
  • Outlast: Whistleblower
  • Outlast 2
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing
  • Ruiner
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Among Us
  • Journey
  • The Messenger
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection 
  • Chorus
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • LEGO Batman Trilogy
  • Batman: Arkham VR
  • Tales of Zestiria
  • Call of Cthulhu
  • XCOM 2
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  • Valkyria Chronicles
  • Celeste
  • Catherine
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
  • Tales of Symphonia
  • Dead Island
  • Crawl
  • For Honor
  • FTL
  • The Surge
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut
  • Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
  • Assassin’s Creed 2
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  • Sonic Mania
  • Heavy Rain
  • BroForce
  • My Hero’s One Justice 2
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Donut County
  • Steamworld Dig 2
  • Rogue Legacy
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Telling Lies
  • Sonic Adventures 2
  • LEGO Jurassic World
  • King’s Bounty II
  • Fallout: Classic Collection
  • LEGO City Undercover
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
  • Star Wars: Republic Commando
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy
  • Star Wars: Episode I Racer
  • Monster Sanctuary 
  • Frostpunk
  • The Council
  • Rollercoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
  • For the King
  • This War of Mine: Final Cut
  • Mudrunner
  • Hitman: Absolution
  • Steamworld Heist
  • Gris
  • Ape Out
  • Telltale Batman
  • Psychonauts
  • Enslaved Odyssey to the West
  • Dishonored
  • Limbo
  • Inside
  • Spirit of the North
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  • LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
  • LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
  • My Friend Pedro
  • Abzu
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Little Nightmares
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection
  • Tales of Berseria
  • Mothergunship
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • Generation Zero
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King

For all of our of previous and all of our extensive Steam coverage — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals — click here.

