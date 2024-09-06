Top-Selling Steam Game Beating Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 In Pre-Orders

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The top-selling game on Steam right now isn't even out yet and it is outpacing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in pre-orders, at least at the moment. Like every September, the video game releases are starting to come in rapid fire fashion. And this will continue through October and November, until things slow in December like they always do. One of the biggest upcoming releases right now, at least on Steam, is the long-awaited Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

The sequel isn't out until September 9, but those who have pre-ordered the game have begun to get early access to it. With this incentive, the game is not only the most pre-ordered game on Steam right now, but the top-selling game in general. To achieve this, it is currently outselling the likes of Baldur's Gate 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, NBA 2K25, Black Myth: Wukong, Age of Mythology: Retold, Once Human, and a combination of new releases and steady-selling juggernauts.

While its proving popular, things don't seem to be going perfectly for the new Warhammer game. Right now, it has a little over 12,000 user reviews, with only a 75 percent approval rating. This means Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 currently has only a "Mostly Positive" Steam User Review rating, which is decent, but not ideal for a game of its quality and size.

Those interested in checking out Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on Steam will need to fork over $59.99, a price point that should stick for a while given how popular the game proving to be. Meanwhile, those interested in knowing more about it can read an official description of it below, as well as check out an official trailer.

"The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor's warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war."

