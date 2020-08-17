Steam is Down, and Users are Freaking Out

Steam users have been unhappy to discover that the platform is experiencing some unplanned downtime today. The issue has caused a lot of problems for users, and many took to social media to air their frustrations. At this time, it appears that the site is back to normal, but some users still seem to be experiencing difficulties with services. As of this writing, Steam has yet to officially comment on the issue, leaving users to speculate about the issue, and even the safety of their credit card information. Hopefully, a resolution and clear answer will be provided by the company sooner, rather than later!

