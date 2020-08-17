Steam is Down, and Users are Freaking Out
Steam users have been unhappy to discover that the platform is experiencing some unplanned downtime today. The issue has caused a lot of problems for users, and many took to social media to air their frustrations. At this time, it appears that the site is back to normal, but some users still seem to be experiencing difficulties with services. As of this writing, Steam has yet to officially comment on the issue, leaving users to speculate about the issue, and even the safety of their credit card information. Hopefully, a resolution and clear answer will be provided by the company sooner, rather than later!
It's always frustrating when you can't access your games.
Steam is down.
What else is new. pic.twitter.com/4XX1y810HK
Steam is down. What else is new. pic.twitter.com/4XX1y810HK— Nick 🤖 (@Stalsomething) August 17, 2020
The lack of information is making fans more upset.
@Steam
Store is currently down any official notice or acknowledgement would
be good to keep your customers happy and an ETA of service being
resumed.
@Steam Store is currently down any official notice or acknowledgement would be good to keep your customers happy and an ETA of service being resumed.— Wall Street Beast (@xIIIIIIIIIIIIIx) August 17, 2020
There's some concern it may have been hacked.
welp steam is
down and apparently hacked? glad I never saved my cc info on
it.
welp steam is down and apparently hacked? glad I never saved my cc info on it.— Lexuzi 💖 🔜 Europa (@TheRealLexuzi) August 17, 2020
We all need video games right now.
STEAM WHY ARE YOU
DOWN? I cry
STEAM WHY ARE YOU DOWN? I cry— Anannay Ahuja (@killnaytor) August 17, 2020
A lot of people were trying to buy Fall Guys.

Bruh, THE ONE DAY i try to download fall guys! #steamdown— XboxGUy (@ClapRap101) August 17, 2020
We have a culprit.
oops i broke
steam pic.twitter.com/EgvRnyleja
oops i broke steam pic.twitter.com/EgvRnyleja— Fifth Dream (@FifthDream) August 17, 2020
Some thought it was a different issue, at first.
Damn deleted MK11
because I thought there was something wrong with it turns out Steam is
down. Smfh.
Damn deleted MK11 because I thought there was something wrong with it turns out Steam is down. Smfh.— Jonathan 🐼 (@tchaosninja) August 17, 2020
Others are keeping a cool head about the whole thing.
We get it people, you were about to buy everything until
steam took an arrow to the knee. :p Trust me they know how much money
they are loosing every minute they are down.
We get it people, you were about to buy everything until steam took an arrow to the knee. :p Trust me they know how much money they are loosing every minute they are down.— Matthew Lyke (@MatthewRonin) August 17, 2020
