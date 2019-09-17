Steam Library’s Big Makeover Is Now Live

Today, Valve announced that it’s rolling out a makeover to the Steam Library, which despite currently being in beta form, is being rolled out to everyone. According to Valve, the revamp makes the store look better than ever before, more relevant than ever before, and more powerful than ever before. At the heart of the update is a new home page for the library, which is said to provide quick access to game updates, recently played games, friends’ activity, and collections.

In addition to this, game pages have also been changed. On top of new information added to game pages, Valve claims its brought together everything from the developer, your friends, and the larger community into a single place so it’s easier to keep up with what’s happening in and out of a game. This will be especially useful for titles that implement the games-as-a-service model.

The Steam library is getting a makeover to make it better looking, more relevant and more powerful than ever before. The New Steam Library beta is live now and everyone is invited! 🥳https://t.co/2xZ1w8xMNm — Steam (@steam_games) September 17, 2019

Valves highlights the following four pillars of the library makeover: updates, recent, custom shelves, and friends’ activity.

UPDATES – When games in your library receive an update or host an event you’ll be the first to know. Click on an event to browse all the recent updates for that game.

RECENT – If you want to pick up where you left off this shelf shows the games you played or purchased most recently. Just push the big green button to jump right back into the action.

FRIENDS’ ACTIVITY – Looking to socialize? You can see what your friends have been up to and which games they are currently playing. You might even find a new game worth picking up.

CUSTOM SHELVES – Customize your Library Home page however you want. Add a custom shelf or ten. The choice is up to you. Highlight your favorite collection(s) or just show off all your games.

Valve also notes the update comes with a slew of new customization options, which Steam users have been asking for a lot lately. And for developers, there’s also a bevy of new options, all of which you can read about here.