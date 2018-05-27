Steam Link App Denied by Apple, Here’s Why

The Steam Link App is available now for Android users and allows “gamers to experience their Steam library of games on their Android (phone, tablet, TV) and iOS-based (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV) devices while connected via 5Ghz network or wired Ethernet to a host system (Mac or PC), with Android access initially offered in beta. The Steam Link App will feature support for the Steam Controller, MFI controllers, and more across both platforms.” If you’re an iOS user … well, we’ve got some bad news.

Apple has officially rejected the Steam Link app, citing that it presents a conflict of interest that does not appeal to the brand:

Valve press statement on the Steam Link app for iOS being rejected by Apple. pic.twitter.com/dIAW22izfz — Steam Database (@SteamDB) May 24, 2018

In case the image is too small above, this is what the press release from Valve had to offer on the situation:

“On Monday, May 7th, Apple approved the Steam Link app for release. On Weds, May 9th, Valve released news of the app. The following morning, Apple revoked its approval citing business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team. Valve appealed, explaining the Steam Link app simply functions as a LAN-based remote desktop similar to numerous remote desktop applications already available on the App Store. Ultimately, that appeal was denied leaving the Steam Link app for iOS blocked from release. The team here spent many hours on this project and the approval process, so we’re clearly disappointed. But we hope Apple will reconsider in the future.”

Since the app is in beta right now for Android and I have a Samsung, I decided to give it a try. It was enjoyable, a little bit of a pain to set up but once configured ran smoothly. The Steam Link app is by far not the only app out there that allows players to stream their games to their mobile devices, so the objection from the Apple camp seems a bit odd. Perhaps with time they will see these “business conflicts” as rudimentary and allow their users to utilize the latest app from the PC powerhouse.