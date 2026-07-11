Steam Finally Has a New #1 Best-Selling Game After Meccha Chameleon Is Dethroned

Steam finally has a new #1 best-selling game, which means Meccha Chameleon has been dethroned. The viral and $6 indie game has sold over 15 million units in less than a month, so it’s not surprising it sat atop the Steam charts for a few weeks, but now it’s fallen to the #4 spot, and that’s because there were three major releases this past week. Unlike Meccha Chameleon, which is a Steam exclusive, these other three games are on console, but they are big enough for this not to matter in terms of sales performance on Steam.

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The #3 best-selling PC game on Steam right now is EA Sports College Football 27. While many are buying the EA game, not many are enjoying it, hence its 32% approval rate and “Mostly Negative” rating. Right above this is Palworld, which finally had its 1.0 release this week. In contrast, Palworld has a 95% approval rate and an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating with Steam users. Then there is the #1 best-selling game on Steam this week, which is Ubisoft’s remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, aka Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

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Ubisoft Overcomes DLC Controversy

As you may know, the launch of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has been slightly derailed by some controversy. The chief of the flashpoints is the fact that the remake has $84 worth of DLC at launch despite being $60. Meanwhile, other players are upset about some changes and how hard the game pushes the in-game store. To this end, 21% of reviews for the game are negative, but right now, the 79% of positive reviews are doing a decent job drowning this out. With this split, the game has a “Mostly Positive” rating.

How many copies it has sold on Steam, specifically, we do not know, but we know it has sold over two million units at launch and peaked at 99,451 concurrent players, a decent return for a single-player game and a remake at that.

For those curious, the original Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag launched with an 88 on Metacritic, the third-best rating in the series’ history, behind only Assassin’s Creed 2 and Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood. The remake has launched with positive reviews, but has come in a bit lower than this with an 84 on Metacritic.

Given the controversies and given that it doesn’t have the best rating on Steam, it’s hard to imagine Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced will hold onto this position for long; however, there isn’t another major release on Steam until Halo: Campaign Evolved on July 28, so this could work in its favor.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.