Steam Makes Mega-Popular RPG Free for Limited Time

A mega-popular MMORPG has been made free on Steam for a limited time. In 2022, plenty of MM0RPGs come to console, but the home of the genre is PC, which consequently means the home of the genre is Steam. Some of the most popular games in this genre are only available on PC, but not today’s new freebie. Between now and April 13, all Steam users can claim Black Desert for free. Once added to your library, the game is yours to keep, no strings attached.

Obviously, it’s not Steam that has made this freebie possible, but developer (and publisher) Pearl Abyss, one of the biggest game studios in South Korea. The team, which is currently working on Crimson Desert, DokeV, Plan 8, and Black Clover Mobile, is best known for 2014’s Black Desert, an MMORPG that has attracted over 40 million as of 2020. A prequel to the aforementioned and upcoming Crimson Desert, the game is free-to-play in some parts of the world, but not everywhere. On Steam, in the west, it normally costs $10.

“Black Desert is a living-world MMORPG. Experience fast-paced, action-packed combat, hunt monsters, and huge bosses, fight with friends in a guild to siege nodes and region castles, train your life skills such as fishing, trading, crafting, cooking, and much more,” reads an official blurb about the game.

The game’s official blurb continues:

“In a medieval fantasy setting, the game chronicles a conflict between two rival nations, the Republic of Calpheon and the Kingdom of Valencia. With a battle based on achievements and personal qualifications, Black Desert gives full control to players that can directly aim, escape and make numerous different skill combinations.”

On Steam, the game boasts a “Mostly Positive” User Review rating, with 75 percent of over 54,000 reviews reviewing the game positively. When categorized by “recent reviews,” it boasts the same rating, but with 77 percent positive reviews. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, the PC version has a 73 rating. Meanwhile, the recommended system requirements reveal that you don’t need a gaming PC to run this game well, which shouldn’t be very surprising given its age.

