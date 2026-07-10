2025 PC Game Now Permanently Free on Steam

A 2025 PC game previously locked behind a purchase is now free for all Steam users, permanently. And there are no catches. The PC game isn’t going free-to-play, nor are there any microtransactions. The developer isn’t trying to sell any DLC either. According to the developer, it’s just trying to bring more attention to itself and the game ahead of its new, unannounced game currently in development. In other words, the PC game has been made free on Steam for the purpose of promotion.

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More specifically, all Steam and Steam Deck users can grab Jepfore Games’ adventure game, Ellingby House, for free. For those unfamiliar with this game, you play as a security guard at the Ellingby House in London, a once pristine head office of J.R Holder & Sons. However, now the building suffers from repeated intrusions, neglect, and corporate mismanagement. To this end, it’s under renovation, and it should be empty, but when you arrive, something isn’t quite right. This is the story backdrop. The gameplay unfolds from a first-person perspective and has players navigating high-resolution pre-rendered 360° panoramas, picking up and inspecting items, interacting with computers, and piecing things together in a classic point-and-click puzzle adventure.

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Strong User Review Score

To date, Ellingby House has attracted 57 user reviews, with a 92% approval rating across these 57 user reviews. This is good enough to give the free PC game a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on the Valve platform. Most positive reviews highlight the game’s puzzles, graphics, and atmosphere, while the few negative reviews highlight how obtuse the experience can be. Meanwhile, most user reviews for the game are between 7 and 16 hours, which is pretty long for a free game and a puzzle game as well.

As noted, in addition to traditional PC gamers, Steam Deck users can claim this free Steam game; however, it is worth noting that Valve lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.” To this end, it could run amazingly on the Valve handheld, but it could run terribly. Unfortunately, the Steam user reviews don’t provide sufficient insight into this matter. The good news is that Steam Deck owners don’t have to pay anything to find out just how well it runs on the machine.

If this new free Steam game doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is that there is a steady flow of free Steam games at all times, including two other new ones that are also earning very strong user review scores.

All of that said, ad as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the PC, Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.

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