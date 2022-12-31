Steam Sale Makes Popular MMO Just $0.99

Another of Steam's big sales has dropped the price of a hit MMORPG down to the point that it's practically free and only costs less than a dollar. The game in question, Black Desert, has been out for a couple of years now, but considering how it's an MMO, there's plenty to do thanks to continued updates big and small. It usually goes for $9.99, but during this limited-time Steam Sale, it's only $0.99 for the next couple of days.

Developed by Pearl Abyss, Black Desert first came out back in 2015 as Black Desert Online, though it was later rebranded to simply be Black Desert. The game lets players in with a one-time purchase and doesn't require a subscription on top of the initial entry fee, though there are of course special editions of the game to tantalize players with extra content.

While the game itself ebbs and flows in terms of player numbers, it's able to keep a pretty consistent peak of over 20,000 concurrents during its most popular hours, so the game's got no shortage of players. It also gets updates fairly frequently, too, to add to the game's growing number of classes and other features. It just recently got a new class, for example – the Woosa was added not long ago, and the companion class to that one, the Maegu, will be added in January.

"She is a mid- to melee-range class who can deliver quick strikes with her folded fan, or imbue her fan with her Do Arts, spreading it open for area-of-effect attacks," a preview of the Woosa class explained. "Woosa's Do Arts utilize a butterfly motif, as she can summon a huge storm from the beating wings of a butterfly. She can also conjure rainclouds over bright blue skies, draw up the power of the Sagoonja from within, among other Do Arts. Like the gently fluttering wings of the butterfly, she gracefully flits around the battlefield, overwhelming her foes with combos as smooth as flowing water."

Black Desert's lowered price on Steam doesn't appear to be part of the larger Winter Steam Sale, so it's got a different end date to keep in mind. It'll only be priced at $0.99 until January 5th at which point it'll return back to its full price.