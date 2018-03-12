“WHC: The Game About Witch Hunter’s Moving Castle You’ve Been So Long Waiting For” Just Released on Steam

Weird is this indescribable thing. You can’t explain weird, you feel it. And it’s increasingly a feeling that overcomes me every time I open up Steam‘s new releases page. Today, was no exception.

What greeted me today was the most impressively named game I’ve ever encountered: “WHC: The Game About Witch Hunter’s Moving Castle You’ve Been So Long Waiting For.” No, my cat didn’t just run across my keyboard. That is what it is called. It’s simultaneously one of the strangest and worst titles I’ve ever seen on Steam, and I don’t know say that lightly. Yet, it’s so strange that I actually kind of like. So I clicked on it.

What greeted me inside is apparently a game that is an action, adventure, racing, RPG, and strategy game all at the same time. As for what the game is about, I could describe it to you myself, but this is something you should experience directly from the source. So, here you go:

My father was a witch hunter. He used to save people from the undead. But then they came – giant monsters which couldn’t be defeated in a fair fight. My father lost heart and abandoned his occupation. With help of ancient mechanisms buried deeply under our castle, we managed to make it move. Since then we’ve been always running to survive.

We are traveling the world in search of resources and running away from monsters that are chasing us. To make a long stop means to die.

The other day one creature caught up with us and ruined the castle. My father died… Now only one hut is left from all we used to have. While my father was alive I would follow his order and we were always running. But now when he’s dead, I’m going to find the people who survived, gather an army, and give these monsters a real fight!

Main features:

+ Choose your character (male or female).

+ Control your giant castle in an open world.

+ Travel the world in search of resources.

+ Save people.

+ Build up your witch hunter’s castle and houses.

+ Fight against monsters.

+ Use melee and ranged weapons.

Developed by hede and published by hede, WHC: The Game About Witch Hunter’s Moving Castle You’ve Been So Long Waiting For has no shame in asking you for $10 (though if you’re an early bird, you’re in luck, because you can get it for $6.99 thanks to a limited time discount).

To be honest, I’m not sure what WHC: The Game About Witch Hunter’s Moving Castle You’ve Been So Long Waiting For is. And I’m not sure I want to know. So this where my journey with it ends. But if any of you out there don’t mind throwing $7 at this, just know, I salute your bravery and recklessness with your finances.

WHCTGAWHMCYBSLWF (I shortened the title) is available for PC (sorry Mac and Linux users). It’s worth pointing out it’s in “Early Access,” which means we actually could very well be looking at the next PUBG or H1Z1. Fingers crossed.