Steam’s First Big Sale of 2020 Is Here

Valve has gone live with Steam‘s first big sale of 2020, which it’s calling the Lunar New Year 2020 Sale. And like most Steam sales, the discounts are seemingly endless and most of them are very deep. In other words, there’s a ton of money to save, but by the time you sift through the promotion in its entirety your cart will probably be brimming over and your wallet will inevitably be crying. But that’s par the course with a Steam sale.

That said, if you haven’t checked out the new Steam sale yet, you can do so right here. Meanwhile, below you can peep today’s featured deals, plus the other deals Steam has gone out of its way to highlight.

The 2020 Lunar New Year Sale has begun, and the Emperor’s Great Race is on! Save on thousands of games now ’til January 27th @ 10am PST.https://t.co/IthgxeEdzm#SteamLNY2020 pic.twitter.com/upgpFfw9I7 — Steam (@Steam) January 23, 2020

Today’s Featured Deals:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $24 — Save 66 percent

Hunt: Showdown — $28 — Save 30 percent (2019 release)

Arma III — $9 — Save 70 percent

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $48 — Save 20 percent (2019 release)

Resident Evil 2 Remake — $20 — Save 67 percent (2019 release)

Human: Fall Flat — $6 — Save 60 percent

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition — $15 — Save 25 percent (2019 release)

Risk of Rain 2 — $16 — Save 20 percent (2019 release)

Dark Souls III — $15 — Save 75 percent

Total War: Three Kingdoms — $45 — Save 25 percent (2019 release)

Hitman 2 — $20 — Save 67 percent

Other Notable Featured Deals:

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — $10 — Save 67 percent

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown — $30 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

Battletech — $14 — Save 66 percent

Black Desert Online Remastered — $4 — Save 60 percent

Dragon Ball FighterZ — $15 — Save 75 percent

Northgard — $15 — Save 50 percent

The Hunter: Call of the Wild — $10 — Save 51 percent

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition — $8 — Save 60 percent

Payday 2 — $5 — Save 50 percent

Frostpunk — $12 — Save 60 percent

The Elder Scrolls Online — $8 — Save 60 percent

Red Dead Redemption 2 — $48 — Save 20 percent

Grand Theft Auto V — $15 — Save 50 percent

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege — $8 — Save 60 percent

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — $12 — Save 70 percent

Ark: Survival Evolved — $15 — Save 70 percent

Planet Zoo — $38 — Save 15 percent (2019 release)

Rocket League — $10 — Save 50 percent

Civilization VI — $15 — Save 75 percent

No Man’s Sky — $30 — Save 50 percent

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — $7 — Save 75 percent

Total War: Warhammer II — $20 — Save 66 percent

Cities Skylines — $7 — Save 75 percent

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $39 — Save 35 percent (2019 release)

Hearts of Iron IV — $14 — Save 66 percent

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — $20 — Save 50 percent

Stardew Valley — $10 — Save 33 percent

Divinity Original Sin II: Definitive Edition — $22 — Save 50 percent

Stellaris — $10 — Save 75 percent