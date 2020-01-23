Steam’s First Big Sale of 2020 Is Here

Valve has gone live with Steam‘s first big sale of 2020, which it’s calling the Lunar New Year 2020 Sale. And like most Steam sales, the discounts are seemingly endless and most of them are very deep. In other words, there’s a ton of money to save, but by the time you sift through the promotion in its entirety your cart will probably be brimming over and your wallet will inevitably be crying. But that’s par the course with a Steam sale.
That said, if you haven’t checked out the new Steam sale yet, you can do so right here. Meanwhile, below you can peep today’s featured deals, plus the other deals Steam has gone out of its way to highlight.
The 2020 Lunar New Year Sale has begun, and the Emperor’s Great Race is on! Save on thousands of games now ’til January 27th @ 10am PST.https://t.co/IthgxeEdzm#SteamLNY2020 pic.twitter.com/upgpFfw9I7— Steam (@Steam) January 23, 2020
Today’s Featured Deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $24 — Save 66 percent
- Hunt: Showdown — $28 — Save 30 percent (2019 release)
- Arma III — $9 — Save 70 percent
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $48 — Save 20 percent (2019 release)
- Resident Evil 2 Remake — $20 — Save 67 percent (2019 release)
- Human: Fall Flat — $6 — Save 60 percent
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition — $15 — Save 25 percent (2019 release)
- Risk of Rain 2 — $16 — Save 20 percent (2019 release)
- Dark Souls III — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Total War: Three Kingdoms — $45 — Save 25 percent (2019 release)
- Hitman 2 — $20 — Save 67 percent
Other Notable Featured Deals:
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — $10 — Save 67 percent
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown — $30 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)
- Battletech — $14 — Save 66 percent
- Black Desert Online Remastered — $4 — Save 60 percent
- Dragon Ball FighterZ — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Northgard — $15 — Save 50 percent
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild — $10 — Save 51 percent
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition — $8 — Save 60 percent
- Payday 2 — $5 — Save 50 percent
- Frostpunk — $12 — Save 60 percent
- The Elder Scrolls Online — $8 — Save 60 percent
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $48 — Save 20 percent
- Grand Theft Auto V — $15 — Save 50 percent
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege — $8 — Save 60 percent
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — $12 — Save 70 percent
- Ark: Survival Evolved — $15 — Save 70 percent
- Planet Zoo — $38 — Save 15 percent (2019 release)
- Rocket League — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Civilization VI — $15 — Save 75 percent
- No Man’s Sky — $30 — Save 50 percent
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — $7 — Save 75 percent
- Total War: Warhammer II — $20 — Save 66 percent
- Cities Skylines — $7 — Save 75 percent
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $39 — Save 35 percent (2019 release)
- Hearts of Iron IV — $14 — Save 66 percent
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — $20 — Save 50 percent
- Stardew Valley — $10 — Save 33 percent
- Divinity Original Sin II: Definitive Edition — $22 — Save 50 percent
- Stellaris — $10 — Save 75 percent
In celebration of the New Year, follow the Zodiac origin story & open a new gift from the Emperor each day of the sale.
🧧Red envelopes hold Year of the Rat Tokens – head to The Lunar New Year Night Market to exchange them for exclusive seasonal goodies!https://t.co/zviOMNcmnl pic.twitter.com/abkwnahOUT— Steam (@Steam) January 23, 2020