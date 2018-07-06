Steins;Gate Elite’s Western Release Delayed to 2019

During Anime Expo 2018, Spike Chunsoft announced that Steins;Gate Elite will no longer be hitting its 2018 release window, and has been delayed to 2019.

More specifically, the new entry in the series will arrive sometime in “early” 2019, which seems to indicate it will hit between January and March, or April or May at the latest.

While the Western release has been pushed back, the game’s Japanese release is still on schedule to hit on September 20th.

As previously detailed, the PS4 and PC versions of the game will include a high-definition remake of Steins;Gate Phenogram, which is a collection of 10 additional stories written by famous writers, such as Kotaro Uchikoshi. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will come packing Steins;Gate 8-bit, which is a special 8-bit graphics and chiptune version of Steins;Gate.

Steins;Gate Elite is in development for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with the latter coming courtesy of Steam.

You can read more about the series and game below:

About the Steins;Gate series

In 2009, 5pb. and Nitroplus created the award-winning science-fiction, interactive visual novel known as Steins;Gate. Since then, the series has spawned a manga, drama CDs, a movie, a live action stage play, and an anime, including an upcoming anime Steins;Gate 0, and is loved by fans worldwide.

About Steins;Gate Elite

Now, as Steins;Gate Elite, the game is fully remastered with animated scenes from the anime, creating a perfectly new, immersive experience. follows a rag-tag band of tech-savvy young students who discover the means of changing the past via e-mail using a modified microwave. Their experiments in pushing the boundaries of time begin to spiral out of control as they become entangled in a conspiracy surrounding SERN, the organization behind the Large Hadron Collider, and John Titor, who claims to be from a dystopian future.

Key Features