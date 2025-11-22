Stellar Blade 2 Just Took a Big Step Forward

Stellar Blade was one of the biggest PS5 exclusives of 2024. The post-apocalyptic action RPG with Soulslike elements sold well across PlayStation and its later PC release. In fact, the IP has performed so well that developer Shift Up has already confirmed a sequel in the works. And now, new insight gives us more details on what the follow-up to Stellar Blade could look like.

Earlier this month, Shift Up’s financial report suggested the company was interested in bringing Stellar Blade to more platforms. Initially for PS5 only, the game arrived on Steam in July. Now, new information from a Shift Up job listing suggests that Stellar Blade 2 just might be multiplatform at release. Here’s what we know.

Stellar Blade 2 Could Skip PS5 Exclusive Launch

Image courtesy of ShiftUp and PlayStation Publishing

On November 21st, Shift Up posted a recruitment update, stating the company was opening up multiple roles “for the development of the next Shift Up Stellar Blade.” The company is looking to fill several roles related to the sequel, including 3D background and character artists, monster and PC battle designers, and more. This does suggest that Stellar Blade 2 could be a way off if Shift Up is just now looking to fill so many integral roles for the project. However, the job listing has another interesting detail.

The post notes that the game is “a AAA-level multi-platform action game” that will expand on Stellar Blade. The posting goes on to note that the game “aims to release on various platforms such as consoles and PCs.” This suggests that the sequel may not follow the same release pattern as the first game. Stellar Blade 2 looks poised to skip the PS5 console exclusive stage its predecessor started with and aim for a multiplatform audience at launch.

Beyond that, the listing doesn’t tell us too much about the sequel that we don’t already know. The details note that the game will build on the action RPG gameplay of the original and that it will strive to build on the success of the first Stellar Blade. That’s all pretty much to be expected at this point.

Image courtesy of Shift Up and PlayStation Publishing

The listing does make it likely that gamers across platforms will be able to enjoy the sequel when it arrives. It also suggests that the plans for bringing Stellar Blade to more platforms are even more likely to come to fruition in the next few years. After all, it’d be a hard sell to bring Stellar Blade 2 to Xbox or Switch if the first game still isn’t available on the platforms.

We don’t yet have a confirmed release date for Stellar Blade 2. However, Shift Up plans from earlier this year placed a Stellar Blade sequel on the timeline before 2027. Whether this means the developer hopes to release the game in that timeframe or simply get the project moving remains to be seen. But this open recruitment post certainly suggests that Shift Up is getting ready to put more energy into making Stellar Blade 2 a reality.

