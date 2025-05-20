Stellar Blade Sequel Reportedly In The Works (And Could Release Sooner Than You Think)

ShiftUp’s Stellar Blade has already had incredible success as a PS5 exclusive, and the game is soon making its way to PC. Although some aspects of the PC release have led to controversy, it’s likely that arriving on a new platform will further expand the audience for the post-apocalyptic adventure game. Now, it looks like ShiftUp has revealed its plans for capitalizing on the success of Stellar Blade, as a recent presentation document reveals plans for a sequel, along with a few new projects.

As reported by Insider Gaming, a recent ShiftUp presentation featured a chart that shows off the developer’s plans for the next few years. The initial outline shows a few new projects lined up from now until 2027, including what’s next for the Stellar Blade franchise. ShiftUp also has big plans for its gacha franchise, Nikke, which is one of the most popular gacha games out there right now. For witchy gamers, a new project with the code name “Project Witches” also shows promise, but for now, we don’t know much of anything about that game in progress. What we do know is that there’s more to come for Stellar Blade.

ShiftUp’s presentation chart for future IP Plans

According to the chart from ShiftUp, Stellar Blade will get both a platform expansion and a sequel before 2027. That platform expansion could simply highlight the upcoming arrival on PC, which is slated for June 11th. However, a move to other consoles such as Xbox and even potentially Nintendo Switch 2 could be in the works, as well. But the big ticket item here is simply labeled “Sequel” and falls within the Stellar Blade IP section of ShiftUp’s chart.

What We Know About the Stellar Blade Sequel (And What Fans Want to See)

For now, it doesn’t seem there’s much more to announce about the planned sequel. After all, this is a pretty quiet way of revealing plans for Stellar Blade 2, and it’s likely ShiftUp will have a bigger reveal planned when there are more details to share. It does appear that the planned timeline will see the Stellar Blade sequel released before 2027. However, that’s always subject to change these days, as many games wind up delayed after setting an ambitious initial timeline. Even so, this more or less looks to be confirmation that we will, indeed, see a sequel to Stellar Blade.

Many gamers are excited about the news, though of course, there’s also already a wishlist for improvements. Many fans would like to see improvements to the dialogue writing, for instance. Others are impressed by the gameplay and characters and hope to see more in a sequel, with the potential to expand on the lore with a second entry to the IP.

As for whether Project Witches will be in any way related to Stellar Blade or if it will launch another new IP for ShiftUp to work with, we don’t yet know. However, the name alone will certainly be exciting for gamers looking for more magical games to enjoy.

