One of 2024’s Best PS5 Exclusives Could Be Coming to Xbox and Switch

Console exclusives used to be the bread and butter of the battle between the platforms. These days, fewer games get released just for one platform than in the console war heyday. But while Xbox is leaving exclusives behind, PlayStation has had some major wins in this area. That includes 2024’s hit futuristic sci-fi RPG, Stellar Blade. After releasing exclusively on PS5 in April 2024, the game eventually made its way to PC earlier this year. Now, fans have reason to hope we could see Stellar Blade expand to other platforms, as well.

Stellar Blade boasts the coveted Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, with a 9.2 User Rating on MetaCritic. Clearly, Shift Up’s breakout hit has impressed fans in the action RPG space. Since the game’s initial release, we’ve seen a few updates with new content. In fact, Shift Up has already confirmed it’s working on a sequel to its RPG hit. But according to the developer’s recent earnings report for Q3 of 2025, that’s not the only Stellar Blade project in the works.

Stellar Blade Projects Solid Future, With Potential Platform Expansion

Image courtesy of ShiftUp and PlayStation Publishing

In its latest earnings report, Shift Up detailed its future plans for Stellar Blade. The game has reportedly maintained solid sales momentum on PC and has even seen an uptick on its original platform, the PS5. Naturally, that means that the developer plans to lean into opportunities to keep growing the Stellar Blade fanbase. And as the PC port has proved, a great way to bring in new players is opening up the game to additional platforms.

In fact, Shift Up has suggested it will be doing just that. Specifically, the earnings report document notes that it is “considering additional platform expansions to make Stellar Blade accessible to more players.” Given that the game is already available on PS5 and PC, the most likely additional platforms would of course be Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2.

Image courtesy of Shift Up and PlayStation Publishing

Those consoles are not specifically named, and no specific timeline for adding additional platforms is mentioned. However, this certainly makes it look more likely that Stellar Blade will be making its way to at least one of these additional platforms in the near future. And with the Nintendo Switch 2 actively poised to increase the number of RPGs available to Nintendo console owners, this seems as likely as Xbox at this point.

Shift Up has also projected “various promotional activities” for the game. This could mean more collab and crossover content, and it likely also means we’ll see some discounts on Stellar Blade for both PS5 and PC headed into the holiday season. The developer feels optimistic that the IP will remain popular, and that means we will likely see Shift Up continue to invest in finding new ways to bring players to Stellar Blade.

Have you played Stellar Blade yet, or are you waiting for the game to arrive on additional platforms? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!