5 Best PlayStation Games That Can Come to Xbox Given Sony’s New Plan

PlayStation just announced that it’s going to totally change how it does business: by bringing PlayStation games to Xbox and other platforms. Not long ago, Xbox did something similar, effectively ending the reign of their exclusives. Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Forza: Horizon 5, and others ended up available on PlayStation 5 despite them previously being “PlayStation exclusives.” With Sony and PlayStation headed down that road, exclusives are quickly becoming antiquated.

The first domino is already falling in regard to this, though. Helldivers 2 is slated to drop on Xbox on August 26, marking the first PlayStation exclusive title headed to its former bitter rival. PC has also been getting a ton of PlayStation games for a couple of years, but the dam might finally be about to break. If and when it does, here are five games that are highly likely to get added to Xbox’s library.

5. The Last of Us

Is there another franchise or set of games that Sony has milked more than The Last of Us? Since 2013, they’ve only released two games, but they’ve released them so many times. They’ve both been remastered, and Sony even just put out a complete edition with both games and some other collector’s items. That would be perfect to send over to Xbox.

Plus, The Last of Us is seen by many as the pinnacle of storytelling in games, so it’s a strong candidate for a wider audience. The show on HBO is also incredibly popular, even if the second season had some critics and fans disappointed, so it’s one that Sony probably can’t wait to port over to Xbox this time.

4. Horizon

Both Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West are fairly recent PlayStation exclusives, coming out in 2017 and 2022, respectively. Players really enjoy them, and they’re fairly unique in that they fit into the mold of PlayStation games that don’t quite get made other places as often.

There’s also the upcoming adaptation. Sony is making a movie (they were previously making a TV show) for this game franchise, and that would be an ideal way to drive the hype up and capitalize on the interest for both the games and the adaptation.

3. Astro Bot

On the one hand, Astro Bot has everything Sony could want from a game they might consider allowing Xbox to have. It’s recent, having just been released in 2024. It’s also incredibly popular, as it’s the eighth-best-selling game in the history of the console despite its recent release date. Astro Bot is an acclaimed title and, impressively, a Game of the Year winner.

On the other hand, and this is perhaps why this one will never happen; Astro Bot is essentially PlayStation’s mascot. It’s hard to envision them letting their iconic character go anywhere else. Plus, the game made use of the DualSense controller, which Xbox does not have. Some tweaks might have to be made to get it done, and Sony might still want to hold on to this game anyway.

2. God of War

God of War‘s rebirth as a franchise has been something to behold. The 2018 release and the Ragnarok follow-up in 2022 are considered two of the best games of the century. Of course, the most recent title couldn’t go to Xbox without its immediate predecessor, so the duology makes a lot of sense. They’re recent, popular, and acclaimed – all things that would drive sales up on a different platform.

Plus, this opens Sony up to another money-making avenue. They can package the original trilogy together and put it on Xbox. That might require some effort, but Xbox has games as old as the Xbox 360 era available to play on Game Pass and for purchase, so PlayStation 3 era games and even some others are very much doable.

1. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Presumably, all three Spider-Man titles will eventually be on Xbox platforms. Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are some of the most popular titles on PlayStation consoles now, and the Miles Morales spin-off was a huge success, too. In terms of recent releases, the second game just came out to critical acclaim in 2023, so it is a little closer to relevancy than some other games.

It’s also the most likely to do well. Everyone loves Spider-Man, the character, and his Insomniac games are really beloved. I myself bought a PlayStation 5 in 2023 just so I could play Spider-Man 2, and Sony undoubtedly knows that this would be their best bet for really good numbers.