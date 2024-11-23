Stellar Blade Players Punished for Inappropriate Behavior in New Update

Stellar Blade was injected with new life this week as not only did a substantial new update roll out for the game, complete with the addition of photo mode, but new NieR: Automata DLC was released as well. The latter has — naturally — received lots of attention. Of course, when Stellar Blade was marketed and released, it drew lots of comparisons to NieR: Automata. And this was for a variety of reasons, including the similarities between the two sexualized protagonists of the two games.

With the addition of Photo Mode, there is ample opportunity for thirsty players to get all types of angles of Eve in outfits that look like they were pulled from a Dead or Alive concept art book. And this is something developer Shift Up has leaned into from the moment the game was revealed up until now where its latest retweets on X are certainly not very safe for work.

To this end, many players were surprised that with the NieR: Automata DLC if you try and look up the skirt of Eve a little too much the camera yanks you away and you are kicked for your troubles. This isn’t censorship though or the game getting away from its NSFW content, but is rather a little homage to NieR: Automata.

In both NieR: Automata, and NieR: Replicant for that matter, those trying to catch a look at parts of characters they shouldn’t be by manipulating the camera angle were treated with a fourth-wall breaking shoo. Tapping into this, Stellar Blade now does the same thing.

LOL Eve kicks the camera now when you try some freak shit pic.twitter.com/0aOPFL2ClM — zombie‼️ (@unlockedzombie) November 19, 2024

For those interested in checking out the new Stellar Blade x NieR: Automata DLC, it released on November 19. Unfortunately though, it is not free, but rather costs $9.99. For $9.99 players don’t get any new content, but they do get the following items for Eve: four Nanosuits, one face accessory, and three new hairstyles. There is also one new cosmetic for each of Drone, Adam, and Lily. As for the new Photo Mode update, that is free.

