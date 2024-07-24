Stellar Blade PC Version Hinted at in New Job Listing

It looks as though Stellar Blade developer Shift Up might be preparing to bring its popular action-adventure game to PC platforms. Currently, Stellar Blade is only available to play on PlayStation 5 platforms as the title is publisher by Sony. As a result, Stellar Blade is likely never going to come to Xbox or Nintendo hardware, although a launch on PC is very much feasible. Now, it looks as though Shift Up could be in the process of preparing such a PC port.

Spotted by PCGamesN, Shift Up recently opened a new position at the studio for a Combat Designer. On its own, this wouldn’t mean a whole lot, but the role specifically annotated that this was for development on PC. As a result, Shift Up is looking for a candidate who has plenty of experience working with the PC platform presumably in an effort to bring Stellar Blade over to this new platform. That being said, Stellar Blade itself isn’t mentioned in the listing, which leaves this a bit open to interpretation.

Back in May, Shift Up broadly said that it was considering bringing Stellar Blade to PC in addition to developing a sequel. As such, the notion that the game could make the jump to PC is something that its own creators have put forth. Still, Shift Up also made clear at the time that it was working on a new IP that it was calling Project Witches. With this in mind, there’s a possibility that this new job listing at the company could be associated with that game rather than Stellar Blade.

On a long enough timeline, Stellar Blade seems bound to land on PC. If Shift Up is truly looking to make a sequel, which would turn Stellar Blade into the studio’s flagship franchise, it’s going to want to accrue a larger player base. Bringing the game to PC accomplishes this task easily, although it has already sold quite well on PS5 alone to this point.

