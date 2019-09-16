Stonemaier’s Civilization-Building Tapestry Board Game Hits Amazon

Stonemaier Games, creators of wildly popular board games like Scythe and Wingspan, are back with a civ-builder called Tapestry for 1-5 players (2 hour playtime) that will allow you to create a civilization from scratch “with the most storied history, starting at the beginning of humankind and reaching into the future.”

In other words, the civilizations you create in Tapestry are not based on the real world – they are unique to you. You can move the civilization you create into the future by focusing on the four advancement tracks (science, technology, exploration, and military) individually or together based on priority. “You will also improve your income, build your capital city, leverage your asymmetric abilities, earn victory points, and gain tapestry cards that will tell the story of your civilization.”

Stonemaier notes that if you like A Feast for Odin, Mombasa, and Russian Railroads, Tapestry will be right up your alley. If you’re interested in adding the game to your collection, pre-orders are live on Amazon now for the standard $99 with a release date slated for November 15th. Note that the first round of pre-orders already sold out via Stonemaier’s website, and we expect that Amazon will follow suit (if it’s anything like Wingspan, getting you hands on a copy might prove difficult down the line). That having been said, you won’t be charged until it ships, so you might as well lock a copy down while you can.

Here’s what’s inside the box:

1 game board

4-page rulebook

2 reference guides (identical)

18 prepainted landmark miniatures (28-70mm tall)

100 income building miniatures

16 asymmetric civilization mats

6 unique capital city mats

5 income mats

43 different tapestry cards

7 trap cards

48 unique territory tiles

15 unique space tiles

33 tech cards

3 custom dice

65 player tokens (cubes)

50 outpost tokens

1 custom insert

28 Automa cards (solo mode)

1 Automa mat

1 Automa rulebook

6 reference cards

