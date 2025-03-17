Saw XI Reportedly Scrapped (But Will the Franchise Continue?)

The Saw franchise is one of the most popular and longest-running horror franchises around, matching the kind of longevity that slashers from the 1980s often enjoyed. Things have been moving full-steam ahead on the Jigsaw series after the success of Saw X back in 2023. However, it appears as though the franchise has gotten caught it one of its own traps, and there may not be a way out of this one.

According to a new report from Bloody Disgusting, the Saw franchise as we know it is dead. Saw XI has been in the works for a while, and was set to hit theaters this fall (after a delay moved it from the 2024 slate). That is no longer the case. A source close to the production told Bloody Disgusting that the project is “totally dead.” They added that the situation has been “100% over” for “almost a year now.”

The course of all this mayhem with Saw apparently boils down to issues between the film’s producers. The source told Bloody Disgusting that “everything went sideways in January 2024” and caused the producers to fight. While one tried to “plow forward” with the Saw XI production, the other apparently “put up roadblocks” that kept production from moving along.

The same source indicated that Lionsgate was unable to smooth the situation over or make any progress. That’s a shame, considering Saw X was a financial success and a real return to form for a franchise that had not received much in the way of praise over the last few years. The next film was set to see stars Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, and Costas Mandylor all return for a new installment.

Unfortunately, this all leaves the future of the Saw franchise in doubt. Assuming the source is correct, Saw XI won’t be happening, which will end the series with Saw X — which left plenty of unanswered questions in its wake. With those producers involved, there likely isn’t a way for it to move forward.

The only way Saw will continue is if the property is sold and a new set of producers are able to completely reboot it from scratch. If that happens, we’d be starting with a new Jigsaw on a totally new journey. For longtime fans of Saw, that obviously isn’t the most ideal outcome.

Do you think this is the nail in the coffin for the Saw franchise? Let us know in the comments.