New York Times Strands Answers for March 17th

Are you having trouble figuring out what today’s Strands is about? Well, we got everything you need to solve March 17th’s Strands puzzle for The New York Times, from answers, the Spangram, and even a few hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Like the array of other titles from The New York Times such as Wordle and Connections, Strands’ engaging word search gameplay has made it a staple pick for daily gamers. The theme for today, “Sound Switching” is definitely one of the hardest in a while, both to solve and find. Still, we have completed the puzzle for March 17th and have everything you need to solve it correctly.

In Strands, the goal is to find words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the letter grid given. To find out the true meaning of the main theme, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will help you get the real meaning of the puzzle. Most of the time, it will be a phrase or word, like Best Drama winners or living room furniture. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Best Drama winners, possible words would be Shogun or Breaking Bad.

Today’s theme for Strands is “Sound Switching”.

For today, March 17th, it’s one of the most challenging puzzles there’s been in a while, outside of March 10th and March 12th. The theme for today’s Strands is “Sound Switching”. With themes like today’s, one thing to keep in mind is to pay attention to the words. Being that it’s just Sound and Switching, it helps to look or think of words associated with them. There are seven different words, including the Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is a type of verbal gaffe.

When looking for the Spangram in Strands, it’s good to remember that the word always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any awkward spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know the Spangram in today’s Strands, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Spoonerisms.

If you want to know all the words, which are all words that, when a letter is changed between two words, it results in a funny saying or have a different meaning, in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Bedding

Stricken

Blushing

Spoonerisms

Wells

Chips

Crow

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands?