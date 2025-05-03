New York Times Strands Answers for May 3rd

Need a dose of answers for today’s Strands? No worries, as we at ComicBook solved it and got everything you need to solve May 3rd’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct words and Spangram to some hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Just like Wordle and Connections, NYT Strands brings the fun and joy of wordplay in a word search format. With today’s theme, “Say ‘ah’”, we have a pretty straightforward topic but one that can be tricky to nail down. Fortunately, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

In The New York Times’ Strands’, players have to find several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or a word, like Thunderbolts or fruits. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Thunderbolts, potential words would be names of characters in Thunderbolts* like Ghost or Yelena.

Today’s Strands theme is “Say ‘ah’”.

As for May 3rd’s puzzle, unlike yesterday, you do have more to go off of, at least in terms of figuring out the main idea. The theme for today’s Strands is “Say ’ah’”. For themes like today’s, it’s good to note that you should take each word seriously and spot any words that seem out of place. There are six words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something a medical professional should have.

When looking for where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Doctor’s Kit.

All of the words in the puzzle are things that doctors use in their practice. If you want to know all the correct answers for May 3rd’s Strands, they are as follows:

Stethoscope

Doctor’s Kit

Syringe

Tape

Thermometer

Gauze

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.