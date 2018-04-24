Strange Brigade Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Rebellion Developments’ co-op shooter Strange Brigade now has a release date that has the game out on August 28 for consoles and PC.

A trailer was also released alongside the release date announcement that explains what Strange Brigade’s story is about. Set in the 1930s, the game brings together an unlikely team of four adventurers to stop a supernatural threat.

“Egypt, 1930’s. Erased from ancient history and buried in a nameless tomb for 4,000 years, Seteki the Witch Queen has risen once again,” the Strange Brigade page on Steam reads. “Only one troop of daring heroes can stand against the fearsome power of Seteki and her army of mummified monstrosities: The Strange Brigade!”

With the game coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in August, those interested in purchasing it can already preorder it ahead of time to get some free in-game content. The Secret Service Weapons Pack includes three different items: The Wilkers & White P19 pistol, the Stoudenmire 960 submachine gun, and the Gehrig & Delgane S1 rifle, according to the game’s official site. A Digital Deluxe Edition is also available that includes the season pass that Rebellion says will guarantee access to new campaign missions, playable characters, skins, weapons, and more. A Collector’s Edition is also available with some physical collectibles, though the site doesn’t appear to have that preorder option available just yet.

Rebellion is expected to reveal more on Strange Brigade in the coming days according to the above tweet, but you learn more about the game through the various feature below that are highlighted on its site.

ONE GRIPPING ADVENTURE

Hunt the foul Seteki through a rip-roaring campaign filled with dangerous dig sites, prodigious pyramids and crumbling caves packed with bountiful foes to send back to the afterlife. Explore alone or team up in 2-4 player online co-op!

FOUR FEARLESS FORTUNE HUNTERS

Travel the ancient world as one of four dashing agents trained to tackle the supernatural. Unleash devastating magical powers and unload powerful prototype weapons such as the fire-spitting Krakatoa, the ice cold Chill Burster, and the brain-busting Blunderbuss!

A LEGION OF MALEVOLENT MONSTERS

Seteki is not the only mythological menace to have awoken … she’s brought an army of loyal beasts with her! Face her many nefarious ne’er-do-wells, including moaning mummies, fire-breathing assassins, armour-plated minotaurs, giant scorpions and much, much worse!

TONS OF TERRIFYING TRAPS

Keep an eye on your environment to find creative ways to boff your enemies! Decapitate the undead with spinning blades, fry them to a crisp with fire traps, crush them with a well-placed boulder and more. You wouldn’t set them on your team mates … would you?

OODLES OF PUZZLING PREDICAMENTS