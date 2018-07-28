Strange Brigade Season Pass Details Revealed

Strange Brigade is getting a season pass, and Rebellion Developments have now revealed what’s included in the purchase.

Just as you’d expect from other season passes, the up-front purchase for Strange Brigade will guarantee you access to content that’s released over time after the game launches. The season pass includes campaign events, new characters, items, and more included in the DLC that’s to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Releasing in stages after launch, you’ll receive an thrilling three-part campaign, 5 intriguing new characters with unique amulets, brand new weapons and items, plus dashing outfits for the original four members of the brigade!” Rebellion’s announcement regarding the season pass said.

A new trailer for the season pass was also released alongside the announcement that previews some of what was mentioned in the announcement. Three new characters are included in the post-launch DLC, all of which were featured in the trailer.

There was also a mentioning of free monthly content that’ll come after the game’s launch, but neither the trailer nor the announcement post addressed that as much. What it did do though was list everything that’s going to be included in the season pass, all of those DLC additions seen below.

THREE-PART CAMPAIGN – THE THRICE DAMNED!

A tremendous new three-part campaign that takes the Strange Brigade from the exotic but cursed ISLE OF THE DEAD, to the cavernous SUNKEN KINGDOM, then finally on to the explosive finale in the ancient PYRAMID OF BES!

FIVE FEARLESS NEW CHARACTERS!

More magnificent members of the Strange Brigade will be joining the fight, including: TESSIE CALDWELL – Rebel of the skies! PATRICK ‘BASH’ CONAGHAN – A gold-hunting daredevil ANJALI KHAN – Vengeful demon hunter! All of these, plus two more characters will be playable in all game modes!



AND MORE!

NEW WEAPONS + ITEMS: Equip your character with new Rifles, SMGs, Pistols, as well as inventive items such as Ice and Cluster Grenades!

NEW AMULETS: Each DLC character comes with a new Amulet, containing a brand new power to be unleashed on your enemies!

Strange Brigade is set during the 1930s, something you might’ve guessed from the trailer, and supports anywhere between one and four players for some co-op combat. It’s scheduled to be released on August 28 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but you can preorder the game now to gain access to some free content that you’ll see listed at the end of the trailer.