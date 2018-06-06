Strange Brigade Trailer Teases E3 Appearance

Rebellion’s Strange Brigade is coming to E3 with a new teaser trailer out now to preview the interviews and showcases that’ll be unveiled next week.

Set in the 1930s, Strange Brigade puts players in control of four different unique characters that come together to form an elite group that carries the same name as the game. Ruins, mummies, and more await players in the game that’s releasing for consoles and PC, and next week, everyone will get to hear more about it during E3.

While the game takes place overseas, it’ll be coming back to Los Angeles next week as Rebellion gears up for the convention. Showing each of the four main characters that players will control, the trailer promises that “glorious new gameplay,” interviews, and stage shows will be seen during E3.

Scheduled to be released on August 23, Strange Brigade comes from the same developers responsible for games like the Zombie Army Trilogy and the Sniper Elite series. You can look for the game to be out on that date when it releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but you can learn more about the game now by checking out the details below.

ONE GRIPPING ADVENTURE!

Hunt the foul Seteki through a rip-roaring campaign filled with dangerous dig sites, prodigious pyramids and crumbling caves packed with bountiful foes to send back to the afterlife. Explore alone or team up in 2-4 player online co-op!

FOUR FEARLESS FORTUNE HUNTERS

Travel the ancient world as one of four dashing agents trained to tackle the supernatural. Unleash devastating magical powers and powerful prototype weapons such as the fire-spitting Krakatoa, the ice cold Chill Burster, and the brain-busting Blunderbuss!

A LEGION OF MALEVOLENT MONSTERS

Seteki is not the only mythological menace to have awoken… she’s brought an army of loyal beasts with her! Face her many nefarious ne’er-do-wells, including moaning mummies, fire-breathing assassins, armour-plated minotaurs, and much worse!

TONS OF TERRIFYING TRAPS

Keep an eye on your environment to find creative ways to boff your enemies! Decapitate the undead with spinning blades, fry them to a crisp with fire traps, crush them with a well-placed boulder and more. You wouldn’t set them on your team mates … would you?

OODLES OF PUZZLING PREDICAMENTS

Keep those peepers peeled for suspicious clues, secret entrances and ancient contraptions that need re-awakening! Who knows what alluring treasures and buried riches await you on the other side…