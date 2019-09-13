Dead by Daylight Reveals Stranger Things Chapter’s Release Date

Stranger Things is coming to Dead by Daylight, and the game’s developers aren’t going to make players wait much longer to receive the chapter. A recent announcement from developer Behaviour Interactive confirmed that the next DLC release for Dead by Daylight will be out on September 17th when it releases for consoles and PC. It’ll include a new killer, two more survivors, and another map, each of them coming straight from Netflix‘s Stranger Things.

The collaboration between the game and the Netflix series was first announced back in August when the trailer above indicated that the chapter would be releasing sometime in September. All of the Stranger Things content soon came to the game’s test servers, and after the testing apparently went smoothly, the game’s creators announced the chapter release date in the tweet below.

Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler are the two survivors players will be able to control if they choose to pick up the chapter. For those who prefer to play the antagonists and be a killer who hunts down the survivors, you’ll be able to play as the Demogorgon. Like other characters who’ve been added to Dead by Daylight, all of these characters come with their own unique perks which can be equipped by other survivors and killers at a certain point.

The Demogorgon’s power involves placing portals around the trap that the killer can then travel through to quickly hunt down survivors as seen in the Twitch clip below. Survivors can close these portals but risk alerting the Demogorgon to their presence by doing so. The Demogorgon also has the power to leap a short distance to attack Survivors but must enter a brief moment of immobility afterwards to balance the power.

Those who have watched Stranger Things will recognize the new map seen in the video above as much as they do the new characters themselves.

“The Stranger Things Chapter comes with a new map, the Underground Complex,” the announcement about the new content said. “Located below the Hawkins National Laboratory, this grim compound was once the setting for terrible experiments. One of these experiments caused an inter-dimensional rift to open, releasing dozens of monstrous creatures before being sealed off.”

Dead by Daylight will release its Stranger Things content on September 17th.