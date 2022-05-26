Stranger Things Season 4 Reveals Custom Xbox Series S Giveaway

✖

To celebrate the release of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix, Microsoft has revealed a custom "Upside Down" Xbox Series S console. Designed to look like a cassette player, the system also features "vines, tendrils and ooze of the flora and fauna found deep within the Upside Down." Given the highly dangerous nature of things found in the Upside Down, the console will come inside a hazmat container, just to be on the safe side! As with other custom Xbox Series S consoles, this one will not be available for purchase; fans interested in obtaining it will have to win one in a special contest.

As of this writing, official details about the contest have not been revealed. We do know that Xbox is planning some kind of giveaway through the official @Xbox Twitter account. However, those in the Los Angeles area can also check out an "immersive experience" from Netflix and Xbox where various prizes will be given away.

"Visit the Xbox Plaza at L.A. Live on May 26 or 27 for a chance to win one of 30 custom Upside Down Xbox Series S consoles as well as other exciting rewards from Xbox and Netflix."

(Photo: Xbox, Netflix)

Over the last year or so, Microsoft has released a number of custom Xbox Series S designs, including ones based on Teenage Mutant Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and more. It's a shame these consoles haven't been made easier to come by for the general public! Not every gamer is in the market for a console with special graphics wrapped around it, but it's a safe bet that a lot of people wouldn't mind having one. Hopefully, these Stranger Things Xbox Series S consoles will end up in the hands of passionate fans, rather than someone that will just sell it on the secondary market!

Stranger Things Season 4 Part One is set to premiere May 27th, exclusively on Netflix. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the series right here.

What do you think of this custom console? Are you looking forward to Stranger Things Season 4? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!