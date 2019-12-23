New Stranger Things Pinball Machines Revealed

Stern Pinball is set to join the world of the Upside Down with the announcement of a set of new Stranger Things pinball machines. The machines, based on the popular Netflix series, basically task players with exploring mysteries, government experiments, and all things supernatural in Hawkins, Indiana. All within the confines of a pinball table, of course, and with the help of some familiar faces.

The machines, which come in three varieties and range from $6,099 to $9,099, feature all the usual trappings of pinball machines, with more features being available the pricier you go. You can check it out in action in the video above to get an idea of what to look forward to, but the basic gimmick is a Demogorgon bash toy up a ramp in the middle. It looks rather lovely in action, to be honest.

The Limited Edition (read: most expensive) model is limited to 500 units globally, and includes a mirrored backglass, custom themed cabinet artwork, an autographed bottom arch, custom art blades, anti-reflection pinball glass, a shaker motor, and a numbered plaque. The Limited Edition and Premium models both feature a unique video projector, a ramp that doubles as a screen, and a magnetic ball lock modeled after Eleven’s telekinesis.

“Stranger Things is one of the most successful shows of all time, connecting with people around the world and across generations,” Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, says as part of the press release announcing the new machines. “This game features action, mystery, suspense, and humor; Stranger Things is a perfect fit for pinball.”

You can check out a couple images of the new machines, and their important bits, below:

Here’s how Stern describes the new Stranger Things machines on its website:

“Experience the terrifying forces in Hawkins, Indiana that turn this small town ‘upside down’ with supernatural elements, strange sightings, and government secrets. Stranger Things pinball machines will immerse players in a search to unravel the extraordinary mysteries and secret government experiments taking place at the Hawkins National Laboratory. The gameplay focuses on unlocking the hidden meanings of supernatural events occurring in and around the town, including the appearance of a girl known as ‘Eleven’ with telekinetic abilities. The ball is wild as Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will, Joyce, and Police Chief Jim Hopper help Eleven close the dimensional gate.”

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix. The fourth season has been officially announced, but there is no definitive release date set for it as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Netflix series right here. If you’re here more because of pinball, we’ve got more coverage of that sort of thing as well.