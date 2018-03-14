Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection’s First Footage Has Lots of Fights, First Glimpse At Museum Mode

In just a couple of months’ time, we’re going to be brawling like it’s the 90’s again, as Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection makes its way to consoles and PC. It’s the ultimate compilation for fans of the series, featuring everything from the original Street Fighter II all the way to fan favorites, including Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike!

U.S. Gamer recently posted about 15 minutes of new gameplay footage from the upcoming compilation, including a first glimpse at various games, along with the Museum Mode, which lets you take an up-close-and-personal look at various aspects from the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video begins with some footage from Street Fighter Alpha 3, which is considered a favorite amongst the community. You get a brief blurb about what the game is all about, as well as the ability to tweak different options, including screen size and filter (between TV mode and arcade mode).

From the look of things, Alpha 3 is very true to its arcade code, right down to its beautiful animation and fighting techniques.

The action then moves over to Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, another legendary favorite in the Capcom series. It too features a blurb that talks about the game, and then gets right into the action, complete with its own gorgeous animation. Plus, we get a better idea of how you can enlarge or shrink the screen to your liking.

Things take a turn for the classic with the third and final featured game, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, which looks just like its original coin-op counterpart, right down to spiffy costume color changes. (Ken looks great in black, but Guile’s dark blue duds can’t be beat.)

Finally, we get a look at the game’s Museum mode, which lets you dwell into the history of the series and its fighters. This includes promo art, fighter profiles, and even a breakdown of certain animations for each special move. In other words, everything a Street Fighter fan would want.

Check out the video above, and prepare for battle when Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC this May!

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!