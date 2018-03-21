Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition Release Date Confirmed, Gets Awesome Pre-Order Bonus

UPDATE: Those who pre-order the game on Steam will also get Ultra Street Fighter IV for free!

ORIGINAL STORY: In just a matter of weeks, we’ll be celebrating the legacy of Street Fighter in the best way we know how – with a whole bunch of brawling.

Today, Capcom confirmed the release date for its forthcoming Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition package, and it’s right around the corner! The game will debut on May 29 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC – just in time for summer!

The game features 12 arcade perfect titles from the Street Fighter series, starting with the game that got everything started, 1987’s Street Fighter, and spanning through such favorites as Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, the Street Fighter Alpha collection, Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike and more. Plus, it’ll be loaded with options, including visual and gameplay tweaks, as well as full on support for both controllers and fight sticks.

But on top of that, according to the PlayStation Blog, there will be a nice pre-order bonus awaiting those that purchase the game on PS4. And that will come in the form of Ultra Street Fighter IV, which, in a way, “completes” the legacy. A digital code will be available to players approximately one to two weeks after the release of Collection, so you can keep on brawling!

As for Xbox One orders, they’ll be able to get a code for Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition with the Ultra Street Fighter IV DLC as well. Super is currently backward compatible on Xbox One, and Ultra should be unlocked soon enough. (You can pre-order here.)

We’re not sure if the Nintendo Switch pre-order initiative will offer anything, but don’t be surprised if they offer something over the next few weeks. For instance, Ultra Street Fighter II would make a great perk for those who snag the 30th Anniversary package. Nothing’s been confirmed yet, but, c’mon, Capcom, we want a complete experience!

Check out the trailer above that talks more about the PS4 promotion, and prepare to relive a classic legacy when Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection arrives in a couple of months, straight from Capcom. Now, who’s got dibs on the first fight in 3rd Strike?