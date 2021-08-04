Street Fighter 5 Reveals Final DLC Fighter

Street Fighter V developer Capcom has revealed that a brand-new character, Luke, will be joining the sizable DLC fighter roster for the title as its final addition. The brief video of Luke shown off indicates that he is a kickboxer with some devastating attacks, and Capcom has explicitly said that he actually has "a bright Street Fighter future ahead of him." What exactly that might mean is unclear, but given that Luke is set to release in November 2021, there is still plenty of time to learn more about him.

In addition to the reveal of Luke, Capcom also announced that the new, previously revealed DLC fighters Oro and Akira will release on August 16th. Oro previously appeared in Street Fighter III while Akira makes her Street Fighter franchise debut after first appearing in Capcom's other fighting video game franchise, Rival Schools, in 1997. Additionally, Akira will bring with her a new stage from Rival Schools called "Rival Riverside" that includes "several familiar faces."

You can check out the trailer for brand-new character Luke below:

Meet Luke, the brand new final character for #SFV and a key player in the future of Street Fighter! #SFVSummerUpdate2021 👊 pic.twitter.com/RszpnoWlZV — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) August 3, 2021

As noted above, the new Street Fighter V DLC fighters Oro and Akira are set to release alongside Akira's new stage "Rival Riverside" on August 16th. Luke, the final DLC fighter for Street Fighter V, is tentatively set to release in November 2021. All three fighters are part of the Street Fighter V Season 5 Character Pass or Premium Pass, but they can also be purchased separately. Street Fighter V itself is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PC with the most recent edition being titled Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Street Fighter V right here.

