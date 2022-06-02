New Street Fighter 6 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

During today’s PlayStation State of Play, Capcom unveiled a trailer for Street Fighter 6, the latest entry in the company’s beloved fighting franchise. The game was announced earlier this year alongside a brief teaser trailer and a new logo that fans really did not like. However, today we got to see some actual gameplay footage for the title. The footage looks wildly different from what we’ve seen in previous Street Fighter games, with a much bigger emphasis on story elements. The game will be launching next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, but a specific date has not been announced beyond 2023.

The new trailer for Street Fighter 6 can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today’s trailer showcased a handful of returning fighters for Street Fighter 6, including Ryu, Chun-Li, and Luke. Luke was added to Street Fighter V late last year as the game’s final fighter, and producer Shuhei Matsumoto stated in a showcase that Luke “will be featured in the next Street Fighter project.” It seems that will indeed be the case, with Luke playing a major role in the game’s narrative, and being the first fighter showcased in the trailer.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the first Street Fighter game, which debuted in Japanese arcades back in 1987. Capcom has already indicated that it has a number of plans to celebrate the occasion, including new products, such as a series of figures pitting the Street Fighter cast against the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Of course, a new numbered series entry is much more exciting! Unfortunately, there weren’t a ton of details provided about the game, but hopefully we’ll learn much more over the coming months.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What did you think of the new gameplay trailer for Street Fighter 6? Are you excited to see what Capcom has planned for the next game? Let us know in thecommentsor share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!