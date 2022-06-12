Street Fighter 6 Confirms Two Fan-Favorite Features

✖

Over the last week or so, Capcom has been revealed a steady stream of new information about Street Fighter 6. During a recent Summer Game Fest Play Days event attended by several gaming outlets, the publisher revealed two exciting features that will be in the game: cross-play and rollback net code. Those inclusions were confirmed by Maximilian Dood and Tamoor Hussain, who both attended the event. At this time, it's unclear if cross-play will be included when the game launches next year, or if it will be added at some point down the line.

Just a few years ago, games that offered cross-play were few and far between, but it has quickly become something of an industry standard. Allowing players to compete against one another online regardless of their platform of preference is a smart move for publishers like Capcom; it makes sure that players have a bigger pool of opponents to compete with, while insuring longer viability for the game. The inclusion of rollback net code should also make the experience smoother for players.

While Capcom has been feeding fans updates on Street Fighter 6 on an almost daily basis, the franchise's official Twitter account has revealed that will be coming to an end. In a recent Tweet, Capcom says it will "be a bit more on the quiet side for a short while" as it focuses more on development. That's not too surprising given how much information has been revealed about the game, and the fact that it won't be releasing before the end of 2022. Street Fighter fans seem to be quite happy with how the game is shaping up, so hopefully that trend will continue when more information is revealed!

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Street Fighter 6? What do you think about cross-play and rollback net code being included in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!