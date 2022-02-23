Street Fighter 6 Will Reportedly Use Resident Evil Game Engine

Street Fighter 6, which was announced by Japanese publisher Capcom at the start of this week, may end up having something pretty major in common with the Resident Evil series. Specifically, the latest installment in the Street Fighter franchise is said to be getting developed within the same game engine that has powered titles like Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil Village in recent years. Although Capcom hasn’t confirmed that this will be the case just yet, the move would make a lot of sense given the prowess of the game engine in question.

News of Street Fighter 6 being created within the RE Engine comes by way of a Capcom insider by the name of Dusk Golem. Following the announcement of Street Fighter 6, one user asked Dusk Golem on Twitter if the game would end up using the RE Engine. In response, the insider said that it would, and added that pretty much “any major new game by Capcom for the next few years at least will be RE Engine.”

https://twitter.com/AestheticGamer1/status/1495692259664314373

In case you aren’t really familiar with the RE Engine, it’s the game engine that Capcom first debuted alongside Resident Evil 7 back in 2017. Since that time, the company has continued to use it in a number of different projects. Not only have subsequent Resident Evil games also iterated on the game engine, but titles like Devil May Cry 5 have also been developed within the toolset. Essentially, the RE Engine is a big reason behind much of Capcom’s success in recent memory, which means that the publisher would likely want to use it here with Street Fighter 6 as well.

For the time being, there’s still very little that we know about Street Fighter 6 overall. Outside of revealing the game in a brief teaser trailer, Capcom has only gone on to say that it will have more details to share about the project later this summer. Whenever those new details do end up coming to light, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.