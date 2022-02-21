Street Fighter 6 Officially Revealed With New Teaser Trailer

Street Fighter 6 has been officially revealed with a new teaser trailer for the next big entry in the long running fighting game series! Following the final DLC release for Street Fighter V, the team behind its development confirmed that they were now beginning to move ahead into the future. There was no date or even major tease at what this future could mean, but fans had hoped they were in the works on a potential sixth entry. Following the announcement of a reveal coming very soon, CAPCOM officially announced that Street Fighter 6 is officially now on the way!

Street Fighter 6 is now confirmed to be in development, but there are unfortunately very little details as to what to expect. CAPCOM released a teaser trailer coinciding with the announcement and it reveals a dramatically different kind of look from what was seen in Street Fighter V. Not only is the Ryu seen here depicted in a much more grounded, highly detailed fashion, but the inclusion of what looks like to be Luke further emphasizes how much has changed for this next entry. Check out the teaser trailer for Street Fighter 6 below:

It’s hard to gauge what this shift in style means, but together with the updated logo and more realistic look, the title of this next entry has notably ditched the Roman Numeral and instead is titled Street Fighter 6 rather than “Street Fighter VI.” This could hint at the new direction for the series (which would make sense given the slight grounded take seen in Street Fighter V), but thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we find out more as CAPCOM has revealed more information will be given this Summer.

Street Fighter is CAPCOM's major fighting game franchise, so there is bound to be a lot of pressure on it to succeed with not only curious casual players but the more dedicated players making their way through major tournaments.