Second Street Fighter 6 Beta Announced, First Details Revealed

Capcom's Street Fighter 6 is getting another beta soon with the second closed beta scheduled to get underway soon on December 16th, the publisher announced this week. This second beta will run from then until December 19th and will consist of things like ranked and casual matches as well as a training ground and more features to access. One catch to this test, however, is that it'll be handled differently than it was before since people were apparently selling access to the first beta once they acquired a code.

This second beta test will consist of six different fighters to play as: Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, Ken. Not quite indicative of the full launch roster announced recently, but still a good spread of characters that people would've probably gravitated towards anyway considering how popular many of them are. The character creation feature will also be a thing, too, in case none of those iconic characters are to your liking.

As for the platforms this'll be available on, Capcom said that the second closed beta will be playable on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. Crossplay will be enabled, too, so whatever platform you're on, expect to see competitors from different systems in your online matches.

A couple of changes were listed, too, to show what's changing between the first closed beta and this one. One of the changes that seems particularly useful is the addition of an option to reduce input delay which, so long as it doesn't impact any other system too greatly, seems like something that everyone should turn on.

"Added an option to reduce input delay in the Graphics menu," reads a preview of this new option. "Turning this option on will shorten the gap between your inputs and the action happening on-screen. This is especially useful if you are using a monitor capable of displaying at 120Hz on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S."

To combat the reselling of codes, Capcom is also making it so that you have to have your Capcom ID and platform account linked to one another before you apply for access to the second closed beta, so make sure that's in order first before applying.

Street Fighter 6's second closed beta will take place on December 16th.