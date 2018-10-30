‘Street Fighter’ Fan Art Imagines The Rock as Sagat

We’ve seen the artist known as BossLogic do some truly impressive work in the past. For instance, he posted a reimagining of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia shortly after he got cast in The Witcher Netflix series. And he also showcased what Joaquin Phoenix might look like with full make-up in his upcoming The Joker.

But for his latest social post, he’s decided to combine a classic character from the Street Fighter legacy with that of one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, tough guy Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. And the effect is quite jarring to say the least.

You can see the post below, in which The Rock is reimagined as Sagat, the one-eyed warrior from Capcom‘s hit fighting game Street Fighter II, as well as the sequels that followed. And we think you’ll agree, this looks damn impressive.

BossLogic has suggested that “The Rock” is a perfect fit for the character for Halloween, though we haven’t seen a response from the actor just yet. Maybe we will soon enough.

Still, kudos to the artist for nailing the look. First off, Dwayne’s eyes look absolutely sinister between the eyepatch and the single eye that’s solid white. Then you’ve got the scar that goes across his chest, an after-effect from Ryu’s Shoryuken Dragon Punch from years ago. But then you have all the other little touches, including the fists being wrapped up in tape and the “Tiger” shorts, to match his tiger abilities within the game.

Come to think of it, this seems like a perfect opportunity for him to maybe see what other actors could fill roles in the Street Fighter series. We’ll see what comes up.

For the time being, though, we’ve also found some other impressive work by BossLogic. For instance, here’s Michael Myers dressed up…as The Flash? Well, with a variation, of course.

For that matter, how about this lovely throwback poster that suggests a big-screen version of SwatKats? Oh, man, we are in.

View this post on Instagram Childhood #throwback #swatkats A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Oct 21, 2018 at 11:26pm PDT

You can see more of BossLogic’s work on his Instagram channel here!